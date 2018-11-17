Taylor Hill Shares Makeup-Free Selfie On Instagram

Taylor Hill, Victoria’s Secret Angel, shared a makeup-free selfie on Instagram, and fans can’t get over how much they love the photo. In the picture, she put her chin on her left hand and smiled faintly at the camera. She took the photo in the sun, and wore her hair down. Fans commented on her natural beauty, and how she’s “still so gorgeous.” Others said that she looked “perfect” and “very very beautiful.”

The VS model recently had a great showing at their annual fashion show, which has already been shot and will air on TV on December 2nd. Since then, she’s shared some selfies of herself wearing sweaters and a plaid shirt, clearly getting ready for the winter season. In addition, Taylor shared a Ralph Lauren gift guide with her fans.

“The versatility and beauty of Ralph Lauren gifts make them so special. Romance is the perfect holiday scent for parties and romantic nights in, and my go-to uniform for family time in Colorado is a shawl-collar cardigan and cowboy boots.”

The guide includes a “Crest Geometric Shawl Cardigan” that costs $3,490.00 and has winter-inspired colors like dark red, green, gray, and white. There’s a gold “RL” crest on the left side of the jacket and has a shawl collar. There’s also a $995.00 cashmere scarf from Italy that is 83″ long.

In addition to all of the holiday spirit, some fans may wonder how Taylor stays so fit. But when it comes to her meals like breakfast, she’s been keeping things simple, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

“I’m a creature of habit: I eat two or three scrambled eggs doused in Cholula Hot Sauce, sprouted Ezekiel 4:9 bread with peanut butter, a little avocado, and turkey bacon. I make Tate’s breakfast while I make my coffee; I drink coffee like I drink water.”

And as far as working out, Hill also gave a little advice:

“If you have an hour, make time and really commit to that. The hardest part is getting there.”

In other news, some of Taylor’s outfits for the VS show were quite spectacular. For example, she wore a red feathered wing with a red bra, six belts and a plaid skirt with matching bottoms. The model also wore thigh-high boots, and she shared a dramatic photo that was taken of her silhouette against some smoke and stage lights. Hill also wore a necklace with a red pendant that matched her outfit.