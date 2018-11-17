Kourtney Kardashian Attends Event With Scott Disick & Sofia Richie

It seems that all is well between Kourtney Kardashian and her baby daddy, Scott Disick. Things are seemingly so good between them that they are now able to be together in the company of Scott’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

According to a Nov. 17 report by OK! Magazine, Kourtney Kardashian attended the VIP Exhibit Preview for ‘Street Dreams’ in West Hollywood on Friday night, and Scott Disick and Sofia Richie were also in attendance.

In photos from the event, Kourtney can be seen talking to her best friend, Larsa Pippen, and her sister, Kim Kardashian, as Scott is photographed in the background. This means that the exes, who share three children together, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, weren’t trying to keep their distance from one another.

Kourtney reportedly attended the event with her close gal pals, Larsa Pippen, Amanda Lee, and Brittny Gastineau, as well as her sister, Kim, while Scott and Sofia arrived on their own.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, it seems that Kourtney and Scott are making huge efforts to get along, and include Sofia in their lives. Earlier this month, Kardashian, Disick, and Richie, were all seen having dinner together, and sources claim that the three were discussing issues involving the children.

An insider told People Magazine that since Sofia Richie spends so much time with Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s children, there were some issues that needed to be hashed out and boundaries that were put in place. However, the dinner was allegedly a bit “tense.”

“Sofia spends time with Kourtney’s kids, so Kourtney wants to make sure they are all on the same page. Scott and Sofia tend to get into arguments. Kourtney wants to make sure the kids are in a positive environment when they are at Scott’s house. She is setting up rules for how things needs to be when the kids are with Scott,” an insider told the outlet.

“It was a quick dinner. It seemed a bit tense. It wasn’t like they are all friends and were hanging out for fun. It looked more like a business dinner,” the source added.

As many fans will remember, Kourtney and Scott were together for nearly 10 years before finally calling it quits back in 2015. Kardashian pulled the plug on the rocky relationship, and quickly moved on to Younes Bendjima, while Disick began dating Richie. Kourtney and Younes split back in August after nearly 2 years together.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!