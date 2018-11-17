Sofia Richie Flaunts Curves In Sexy New Instagram Photo

Sofia Richie is showing off her famous model body on social media, and fans are loving it.

On Saturday, Sofia took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself striking a pose as she lounged in the back seat of a car. The model gives a sultry stare into the camera as she shows off her toned arms and legs.

Richie, who is currently dating Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy, Scott Disick, is seen wearing her caramel colored hair up in a bun on top of her head. Sofia also spots a full face of makeup, which includes a pink lip, matching blush, a bronzed glow, and bright eyes.

The model, the daughter of music legend Lionel Richie, rocks a pair of large hoop earrings, as well as some bracelets on her wrist. She dons a gray sleeveless dress. Sofia’s legs are on full display as she’s seen riding in the back of a vehicle with tan interior and black trim.

Richie captioned the sexy snapshot “Joyride,” but didn’t reveal who she was with, where she was going, or what kind of car she was riding in for the outing. Presumably, whoever she was with took the photo.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sofia Richie has allegedly been suspicious of Scott Disick’s relationship with his baby mama, television personality Kourtney Kardashian.

Richie allegedly gave Disick an ultimatum about the time he’s spending with the mother of his children and revealed that she would quickly pull the plug on their relationship if she believed anything was going on between the two.

“Sofia has made it very clear that if [he] strays, it’s over. She’d hate to see Kourtney get one up on her. Although, saying and doing are two different things,” an insider revealed to Life & Style Magazine.

“Sofia has her suspicions about Kourt and Scott hooking up, but he swears that nothing is going on between them. Nothing seems to stop Sofia from feeling like the third wheel to Kourtney,” the source added.

The Inquisitr also previously reported that rumors are flying about Kourtney and Scott having a steamy hookup when they visited New York City with their three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, back in October.

Sofia Richie reportedly confronted Scott Disick about the rumors, but according to sources, he allegedly brushed her off and rolled his eyes at her concerns about his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian.