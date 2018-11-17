Elizabeth Hurley Flaunts Her Figure In Lacy Little Black Dress, Warns Of ‘Strange Men Lurking Behind You’

53-year-old actress and philanthropist Elizabeth Hurley stepped out on social media in exquisite style, taking to popular platform Instagram to show off her latest sartorial adventure.

In the most recent image that the Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery starlet shared with her admirers online, she can be seen striding confidently toward the camera, clad in a lacy black and gold dress that hugs her world-famous figure. A cut-out window about her chest reveals a hint of cleavage, showing off an expanse of skin about her neck and collar. The floral print top of the ensemble was largely embellished with thick embroidery and was paired with a nude bra in order to offer up the illusion that the actress had elected to go braless for the occasion.

The bottom half of her wardrobe selection is composed of a long, flowing skirt which appears to have a silky sateen finish. Pitch black and bearing elaborate gold floral patterning — somewhat reminiscent of traditional paisley — the sheer fabric accentuates Hurley’s long, toned legs. The low hemline of the dress leads the eyes downward, per the Daily Mail, leaving audiences in appreciation of the black strappy heels that completed her getup.

Elizabeth topped off her glamorous aesthetic with a pair of intricate wire earrings and a small black clutch. She sported hot pink lips, prominent eyeshadow and mascara, and had her signature chestnut tresses styled loosely in order to tumble about her shoulders.

Hurley clearly had a little fun with the image, captioning it with a tongue-in-cheek warning to “beware of strange men lurking behind you in their pyjamas.” Here, Elizabeth is clearly referencing her friend, fashion designer Patrick Cox, who joins her in the snapshot while wearing a radically bold cheetah-print bodysuit. The gentleman in question accessorized his look with a prominent metal ring, a large steel-finish wristwatch, and a pair of thick-rimmed black glasses.

It appears that the pair were en route to, or from, a mutual friend’s birthday party. Another series of photographs posted to Hurley’s Instagram account details that she and Cox were present at film producer David Furnish’s birthday party, which served as the impetus for the haute couture soiree. The high-society proceedings that can be seen going on in the background of the images suggest that this was quite the party and that a good time was had by all.

Elizabeth Hurley has been making headlines recently over rumors that she is currently dating property magnate Niccolo Barattieri di San Pietro, as the Daily Mail details. With Niccolo having recently become an eligible bachelor following a breakup with Lady Kitty Spencer — niece to the late Princess Diana — speculation has been circulating ever since that he and Elizabeth had become romantically linked.

Having seemingly enjoyed a date together in London, Elizabeth and Niccolo will have to work hard to shake said rumors, which grow increasingly frequent.