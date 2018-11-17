Irina Shayk And Stella Maxwell Pose Topless For New Ad Campaign

Russian supermodel Irina Shayk and Victoria’s Secret Angel Stella Maxwell sent pulses racing as both the hotties posed topless for a new handbag ad for The Kooples.

In the picture that Stella Maxwell recently shared to her Instagram account, the two models are featured sitting next to each other and posing topless for the camera. Stella covered her modesty with a stunning, studded handbag while Irina concealed her breasts with her arm which she placed won Stella’s shoulder.

In another picture, Stella is featured sitting on a chair wearing a jacket which she teamed with a pair of shorts and some high-heeled boots. She held the stunning handbag in her hands to pose for the camera.

The picture in question received many likes and comments from fans who praised both the ladies for being absolutely sexy. The Kooples also shared a video on their page where the two models are featured showing some serious skin — wearing just their underwear and unzipped jackets with nothing underneath.

In one of the poses, Maxwell is seen topless while standing behind Irina, while Irina is seen wearing a skimpy bodysuit in lace that provided a glimpse of her nipples. Irina also posed while sitting on the floor and putting her perky derriere on full display. The video also shows the two models striking some sultry poses that sent temperatures soaring.

“Very sexy ladies,” one fan commented on the video. “These two ladies are absolutely gorgeous”, another one wrote.

According to an article published by Vogue a couple of months ago, after the successful launch of their bag “Emily by The Kooples” which was co-designed with Emily Ratajkowski, the brand called upon Irina Shayk and Stella Maxwell to collaborate and co-create a handbag.

“The Kooples is such a young, sexy and cool brand,” Stella Maxwell told Vogue in an interview where she talked about working with the brand’s design team in Paris.

“The team know exactly how to appeal to different styles, and our bags definitely match our own unique tastes, so it was a really interesting process.”

Talking about her co-creation and how she finessed it, Stella added that while designing the bag, there was no limit in the creative possibilities throughout the whole process and that she learned a lot.

As for Irina, the 32-year-old model said that she loves the brand because its depicts reality. “It uses real couples, and the pieces are so easy to wear. I wanted my bag to be just as approachable, the Russian supermodel said.