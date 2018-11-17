Watch Italy Vs Portugal UEFA Nations League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Live Online

Another UEFA Nations League match, another game without Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal as they try to hold off Italy's bid for the Group A3 top spot.

Once again, Portugal will face an important international match without world elite forward Cristiano Ronaldo, Reuters reports, as the UEFA Nations League Group A3 leaders must play away to hold off a challenge from Italy. The latter could assume the top spot with a win and the advantage, as the National League group stage heads toward its conclusion and the two teams face off in a match that will live stream from the San Siro.

To find out how to watch the live stream of the Italy vs. Portugal UEFA Nations League Group A3 battle for the lead, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. Central European Time at the 80,000-seat Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, better known as the San Siro, in Milan, Italy, on Saturday, November 17. In Portugal, that start time will be 7:45 p.m. Western European Time. In the United Kingdom, the game also gets underway at 7:45 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time on Saturday. In the United States, kickoff will take place at 2:45 Eastern Standard Time, 11:45 p.m. Pacific. In India, the live stream may be accessed starting at 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, November 18.

With Ronaldo, who hasn’t played for his country since Portugal’s June 30 exit from the 2018 FIFA World Cup in a Round of 16 2-1 loss to Uruguay, expected to continue his holiday from international duty at least until March, the team’s clearly displeased manager, Fernando Santos, was careful when he discussed his absent star, according to Goal.com.

“There’s no team that could say they don’t want to have Cristiano Ronaldo,” Santos said at a press conference. “He is always important, he’s the best player in the world, and that’s all, that’s enough.”

For the Italian team, Manager Robert Mancini has again omitted 28-year-old Nice striker Mario Balotelli, despite including the talented but often troubled star from the team’s opening UEFA Nations League matches, according to the Associated Press. Balotelli had not played for the Azzuri since the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Stu Forster / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the all-important Italy vs. Portugal UEFA Nations League Group A3 clash, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the subscription sports streaming service of the ESPN network. The ESPN+ live stream is available with a subscription fee of $4.99 per month, though a seven-day free trial is available. If the trial is canceled before the week-long period, fans can watch the Azzurri vs. Selecção das Quinas match at no charge.

Another way to watch the Italy vs. Portugal match is to access the streaming video provided by Univision Now, or by downloading the Univision app. Univision also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Italy vs. Portugal UEFA Nations League match streaming live on their TV sets.

To watch Italy and Portugal battle for free and without a cable subscription, fans can sign up for a trial week of a multi-channel live TV streaming package such as Sling TV, or Fubo TV. Both of those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. In similar fashion to ESPN+, if the subscription is canceled before the seven days are up, fans can watch the Italy-Portugal game streamed live at no charge.

In Italy, RAI Play will offer a live stream, while in Portugal, RTP Play has a stream of the game. Within the United Kingdom and Ireland, the match will be broadcast by Sky Sports, which means that to access a live stream, fans in the U.K. and in Ireland require a Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Go streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information to obtain login credentials.

Once registration is complete, go to the Sky Go Sports login page. Then, at last, fans can stream the match live from Amsterdam. Sky Go is also available on most mobile devices by downloading the Sky Go app.

For fans in India, Sony Liv will stream the Nations League Italy-Portugal showdown.

For an exhaustive list of networks around the globe that may carry a live stream of the Italy vs. Portugal UEFA Nations League match, see LiveSoccerTV.com.