Queen Elizabeth’s Message To President Donald Trump & The People Of California

Queen Elizabeth has released an official statement to President Donald Trump during a very trying time. The California wildfires wreaked havoc over the last week resulting in the devastating loss of life and homes, and over 1,000 people missing.

The British monarch expressed her sympathy for what the people of California are going through, and also paid a special tribute to those who are fighting the blaze and on the frontlines, as per the official Royal site.

“Prince Philip and I offer our deepest sympathies to the people of California, who continue to suffer from the devastating fires across the state.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victims, and to all those who have lost their homes and livelihoods. I pay tribute to the courage and dedication of the US emergency services and the volunteers that have provided support.”

President Trump has faced some severe criticism about his own remarks about the California wildfires. Trump lambasted California’s forest management on his Twitter account. The president felt that so many lives were lost because the “forest management is so poor.”

Inquisitr reported that the Woolsey fire did not originate in a forest. It actually began in Simi Valley and quickly gained momentum as it plundered through Southern California. Scientists have also refuted Trump’s claim and stand behind an assertion that Los Angeles Fire Chief Daryl Osby made when he said that “We’re in extreme climate change right now.”

'This could have been a lot different' #Trump DOUBLES DOWN on blaming forest management for #CaliforniaWildfires before heading west 'to be with the firefighters', as more than one thousand people are feared missing and death toll hits 74 @MailOnline #ButteCounty #ParadiseFire pic.twitter.com/1UpQ7HeRj1 — Washington News Line (@WashNewsLine) November 17, 2018

NBC News details that University of Utah fire scientist Philip Dennison opined that the stricken area wasn’t “fuel-choked closed-canopy forests” because the same area was charred during the 2005 and 2008 fires. Jonathan Overpeck, the dean of the University of Michigan’s environmental school, said that it was “the result of our baking of our forests, woodlands, and grasslands with ever-worsening climate change.”

Trump later added more fuel to the fire when he said that the real reason for the rampant wildfires was that people didn’t rake their leaves. He said that he watched firemen raking areas “that should have been all raked out. You wouldn’t have the fires.”

The President of the United States did not clarify who should have been raking leaves in the middle of the forest, and he did not elaborate on this idea either. It must also be pointed out that the POTUS did also praise the Californian fire fighters, FEMA, and the first responders as well.

Queen Elizabeth has also had a very busy week with the celebration of her eldest son’s 70th birthday. The royal family honored Prince William and Harry’s father with touching tributes and a royal birthday party fit for the future king.