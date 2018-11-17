Jon Cryer Cast As Lex Luthor On ‘Supergirl,’ But Fans Freak Out After Doing The Math

Fans of the CW series point out that the actor who played Duckie Dale is only 5 years younger than his TV mom.

Actor Jon Cryer
Ethan Miller / Getty Images
Jon Cryer is moving up in the DC Comics world. The former Two and a Half Men star has been cast in a recurring role as Lex Luthor on the CW’s Supergirl,Variety reports. The surprising role on the superhero drama marks a return to primetime TV for the 53-year-old actor, who won two Primetime Emmy Awards for his role as Alan Harper on the long-running CBS sitcom opposite Charlie Sheen, and later, Ashton Kutcher.

Cryer, who will make his debut as the iconic supervillain in the 15th episode of the current season of Supergirl, has a bit of experience in the superhero world — and in the Luthor family. When he was 21 years old, Cryer played Lex Luthor’s nephew, Lenny Luthor, in the 1987 film Superman IV: The Quest For Peace. That casting tidbit didn’t go unnoticed by Supergirl executive producers Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller, who issued a statement about Cryer’s upgraded role in their series.

“We are enormous fans of Jon Cryer, and he was instantly our dream actor to play the iconic role of Lex Luthor. Jon is a super-talent, and the fact that he played Lenny Luthor in Superman IV brings an added layer of legacy to his casting. We’re beyond thrilled to welcome Jon to the Supergirl family.”

With a producers’ plug like that, you’d think fans would be thrilled to see Jon Cryer in the role as Lex Luthor. But many fans of the franchise are having trouble getting past the fact that Cryer is only five years younger than Brenda Strong, who plays his mother, Lillian Luthor, on the series. Cryer is also nearly 20 years older than Katie McGrath, who plays Lex’s sister, Lena Luthor.

Like McGrath, Strong, 58, joined the Supergirl cast in 2016, and now some viewers are questioning why producers would cast Cryer in the role as her son. You can see some of the reaction from outraged Supergirl fans below.

According to Deadline, Supergirl producers had been planning to introduce the villainous tycoon ever the series launched in October 2015.

“We’ve talked about having Lex on the show since its inception and we’re excited to have him finally arrive. We can’t wait for him to shake things up in National City and watch him go toe-to-toe with not only Supergirl, but his sister, Lena Luthor.”

In addition to Cryer and Gene Hackman, Lex Luthor has been played by Kevin Spacey in 2006 (Bryan Singer’s Superman Returns) and Jesse Eisenberg in 2016 (Zack Snyder’s Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice ).

Supergirl airs Sundays at 8/7c on the CW.