Kellyanne Conway’s Twitter Bio Was Changed To Mock Reports About Her Husband Hating Trump

Prior to having it read 'Mom. Patriot. Catholic. Counselor,' the White House counselor used her bio to take a swipe at press coverage of George Conway.

Kellyanne Conway had a little fun with the media’s growing concern about her husband George’s increasingly vocal disdain for Donald Trump and how he’s been running the office of the Presidency, on Friday, November 16. Just hours after news broke about George Conway criticizing the administration on Yahoo News‘ Skullduggery podcast, the White House counselor changed her Twitter bio to joke about how these days it appears she’s been playing second fiddle to the man of the house.

“The ‘Kellyanne Conway’ in ‘Kellyanne Conway’s Husband,'” Newsweek cites the bio section of her page having been briefly amended to read. Before long, Kellyanne switched the text once more so that it currently alludes to her as “Mom. Patriot. Catholic. Counselor.”

Prior to Kellyanne toying around with the notion, George had indeed resurfaced to dominate Conway family headlines thanks to him characterizing the Trump administration’s ever-decadent presence in the news in vulgar terms. Earlier this week the Washington Post revealed that Mr. Conway vowed to pose dissent against the Trump agenda in solidarity with former Pennsylvania governor Tom Ridge; attorney general for George W. Bush, Peter Keisler; professors Orinn Kerr and Jonathan Adler; and Federalist Society President Eugene B. Meyer’s wife, Lori Meyer. The remarks he made on the state of the administration early Friday spoke to his reason for bringing the so-called “Checks and Balances” collective together.

“I’m watching this thing, and it’s like the administration is like a s***show in a dumpster fire,” Mr. Conway told the Yahoo News audience. “And then you got the [James] Comey firing, and then you got [Trump] going on TV saying, ‘I had Russia on my mind,’ and it’s like, ‘Oh, no.’ And then I’m driving home one day from New York, and it’s like ‘Robert Mueller appointed special counsel,’ and then I realized, this guy is going to be at war with the Justice Department,” he said.

His Skullduggery podcast appearance marked the second time this month that George Conway has come out against President Trump in a public forum. The President would actually come around to making a quip that somewhat echoed Kellyanne’s when he referred to George as “Mr. Kellyanne Conway” while addressing a reporter’s inquiry about George’s opposition to the appointment of acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker as unconstitutional.

Some reports have suggested that Kellyanne feels like she’s been put in a bind by her husband’s attacks on her boss. While she hasn’t formally rebuked George for openly stating his opinion, the counselor was quick to shut down his New York Times op-ed on Trump’s replacement of Jeff Sessions – telling ABC’s George Stephanopoulos it was “not relevant.”