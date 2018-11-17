Carrie Underwood Tears Up Reflecting On Past Miscarriages, Says She’s ‘Blessed’ To Be Pregnant

Carrie said that it "took a while" for her to become a mom of two after a difficult time.

Carrie Underwood got a little emotional as she touched on the three miscarriages she sadly suffered last year before falling pregnant with her second child and how “blessed” she and her husband now feel. Per PopCulture.com, the star recently spoke about the difficult road she and husband Mike Fisher have endured backstage at the 2018 CMA Awards where she acknowledged that “it took a while” for her to fall pregnant with their second son.

Underwood hinted at her past struggles when asked about what she’s expecting from heading out on the road with two children in tow next year as part of her “Cry Pretty 360 tour” as she soon set to become a mom of two boys.

“You’ll have to talk to me in a few months, so I can really tell you what it’s like,” the singer said. “We were just so excited. It took a while to get here and we were just feeling so blessed.”

Becoming emotional, the soon to be mom of two then added, “I’m going to cry again, but I’m just so thankful and so blessed, and then to find out Isaiah’s going to have a baby brother, it was just great news. We’re excited.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Underwood was visibly emotional while speaking to press in the press room backstage at the award show and also teared up while discussing her “children” following her big win for Female Vocalist of the Year.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Crying while chatting with press backstage, Carrie’s voice began to crack as she admitted that she’s “honored to hold some pretty incredible titles” in her life, adding that “mom is definitely one of them.”

“I’m just excited. I’m excited that they get to see their mom do that and see me on stage,” she then added of her two boys. “Hopefully I can be an inspiration to my children and to other working moms out there because we got this.”

As the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, just as she did while pregnant with Isaiah in 2014, Carrie used the country music award show to reveal the gender of her second child in a hilarious skit.

Taking on CMA Awards co-hosting duties for the eleventh consecutive years alongside fellow country singer Brad Paisley, the duo once again jointly revealed the exciting news while on stage after the “This Is Country Music” singer suggested some names for the baby dependant on the gender.

Carrie previously opened up about suffering multiple miscarriages before falling pregnant in a very candid interview back in September, speaking about her traumatic experience for the first time through tears.

“I had always been afraid to be angry because we are so blessed.” An emotional @CarrieUnderwood revealed to @thattracysmith on #CBSSunday, her struggles after having three consecutive miscarriages. “And I got mad.” https://t.co/Z0kQYrjNHO pic.twitter.com/phHpahKRg8 — CBS Sunday Morning ???? (@CBSSunday) September 16, 2018

She spoke to CBS Sunday Morning about her and Mike’s very tough time becoming a mom for the second time, as the Inquisitr reported at the time, crying as she confirmed that they had to endure three miscarriages in a row.

Underwood also recalled in the interview how she eventually became “angry” with God for what she was going through while trying to give Isaiah a sibling.

The couple hasn’t yet publicly confirmed the due date of their second child, though Carrie will be back on the road for her 2019 North American tour with Maddie & Tae and Runaway June as her support acts on May 1.