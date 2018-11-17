Meghan Markle To Cook Holiday Feast For Her First Thanksgiving As A Royal Wife, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

The Duchess of Sussex will reportedly cook a traditional Thanksgiving feast for a group of royal family members and close friends--and she has the perfect turkey recipe.

Megan Markle gave up her successful acting career, as well as her beloved lifestyle blog, The Tig, after accepting Prince Harry’s proposal and becoming his bride earlier this year. Now, royal watchers wonder if the Suits star turned Duchess of Sussex will let go of one of her all-time favorite American traditions: Thanksgiving.

While Thanksgiving is known as an American holiday, one in six reportedly Britons enjoy the traditional turkey feast every November, per The Guardian. For Meghan and Harry, Thanksgiving 2018 also marks the one-year anniversary of their engagement, surely a reason to celebrate with a turkey toast.

And Meghan Markle apparently knows a thing or two about turkey prep. According to Hello!, just two years ago the future royal wife previously shared her tips and photos of the “perfect Thanksgiving turkey” on her now-defunct blog, teasing that she once “roasted a pretty perfect Thanksgiving turkey” and hoped to do so again.

Markle’s picture perfect recipe included submerging the turkey in a brine, then cooking it on a barbecue. The future wife of Prince Harry also included tips for leftovers, revealing she makes a mean turkey tortilla soup.

This Thanksgiving will be Meghan Markle's first as a royal ???? https://t.co/fgTzXjCQjr pic.twitter.com/WezPA9hp8I — HELLO! US (@hellomagUS) November 16, 2018

So, will Duchess Meghan use her recipe this year, her first as a royal bride? A friend close to the Duchess of Sussex told Hollywood Life that Meghan Markle plans to make a home-cooked meal for several members of the royal family this Thanksgiving.

“Meghan loves being a newlywed and loves spoiling Harry. So, she is planning to host an American style Thanksgiving feast at her new Kensington Palace apartment and she’s going to be making it all from scratch.”

The guest list reportedly includes “younger” royals, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their adorable kids as well as newlywed cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

“Meghan’s planning to invite a few of Harry’s good friends and their wives and kids, it’ll be a proper Thanksgiving feast.”

Meghan Markle has been vocal about her love of cooking and also for big sit down dinners. The former actress once told the Today Showthat she is “a big fan” of big Sunday dinners with loved ones.

“Whether we’re eating lamb tagine, pot roast or a hearty soup, the idea of gathering for a hearty meal with friends and family on a Sunday makes me feel comforted,” Markle said, adding that she is also a fan of meals that cook in a Crock Pot all day long.

Nothing is more comforting than a home-cooked Thanksgiving meal, so it will be very interesting to see if Meghan Markle continues her holiday traditions now that she is a member of the royal family.