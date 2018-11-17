Ariana Grande Approves Meredith Seeking Romance On ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Ariana Grande said 'thank u, next' to Derek Shepherd on Twitter.

ABC medical drama Grey’s Anatomy is a show with a reputation for making its fan base shed some serious tears. Singing sensation Ariana Grande recently revealed to her 58.8 million Twitter followers that she was, in fact, a fan of the show.

Grande displayed her knowledge of the show while giving Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) her stamp of approval getting the character moving on with her love life by creating a meme featuring the name of her latest single “Thank U, Next.”

Ariana’s meme featured a snapshot of Pompeo’s character Meredith with her late husband Derek (Patrick Dempsey). Derek was caressing Meredith’s cheek while they gazed lovingly into each other’s eyes.

The 25-year-old singer and actress slapped “thank u, next” on the bottom of the photo. Ariana’s meme perfectly summed up the fall finale of Season 15: Meredith appreciated everything her late husband had given to her and done for her, but it was time for her to move on.

In fact, Meredith took a massive leap toward the end of the episode and asked Link if the offer to take her out for drinks was still good. While he was certainly surprised, Link happily agreed.

Deluca (Giacomo Gianniotti), Meredith’s other potential love interest, was close enough to witness Meredith taking Link up on his date offer. Perhaps witnessing it is what put the fire in his belly that pushed him to make Meredith aware of the fact that, he too, was interested in dating her.

In less than 24 hours, Ariana’s tweet has accumulated just shy of 14,000 likes, over 100,000 retweets, and just shy of 2,000 comments.

Many responded to the tweet sharing snapshots from other movies and television shows turned into “Thank U, Next” memes. Several took issue with the meme as Meredith and Derek have always been a fan favorite of the series. Even though it has been several seasons since he passed away, many still prefer the idea of Meredith staying single as opposed to being with anyone else.

Ariana’s meme suggests the singing sensation embraces the idea of Meredith Grey moving on to be with someone new.

Paging #GreysAnatomy fans: Get on board the Meredith and DeLuca train because it's officially "moving forward." https://t.co/FzYZ4BuzcR — E! News (@enews) November 16, 2018

Perhaps the best part of Grande’s “Thank U, Next” meme is the fact that both of Derek’s TV ex-wives, Ellen Pompeo and Kate Walsh (who played Dr. Addison Montgomery) responded to it.

i don’t know how to ….. respond to this. love u. so much. okay bye. https://t.co/inK5sK21CZ — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 16, 2018

This resulted in a very adorable back and forth banter between both actresses and Ariana.

Ellen and Grande continued to love fest with a second string of tweets.

Right back at you sis …@ArianaGrande and I are here to let you know.. gotta keep it moving ???????? #ThankYouNext ???????????????? https://t.co/yWQ11USGB1 — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) November 16, 2018

???????????????????????????????????????? — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 16, 2018

Grande even had a fan ask her how she was feeling after both Walsh and Pompeo responded to her “Thank U, Next” meme.

i’m tryna marry em both next https://t.co/qfR347ypLV — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 16, 2018

Ariana joked she was “tryna marry em both next” in response.