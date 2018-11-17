‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans React To Meredith & Deluca Potential

Could Deluca step into the shoes of McDreamy?

As long-term fans of Grey’s Anatomy know, Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) died in Season 11, Episode 21 after a tragic car accident. Hearts of fans everywhere broke as Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) was forced to say goodbye to her husband.

Meredith and Derek were a fan favorite couple and a devastating loss. Many fans of the series preferred Meredith to stay single rather than to attempt to fill the unfillable shoes of her husband, McDreamy.

Warning: The rest of this article contains spoilers about this week’s episode.

Grey’s Anatomy and Shonda Rhimes have been dancing around the idea of Meredith and Deluca (Giacomo Gianniotti) becoming a couple since they shared a kiss during Alex and Jo’s wedding last season.

Drunk and ashamed, Deluca later apologized to Grey for kissing her and hoped they both could just forget it happened. This week’s episode, however, revealed neither party had been able to forget the kiss. Despite the fact that he was drunk, and he apologized for it, Deluca admitted in this week’s episode that he did not regret the kiss and couldn’t stop thinking about it.

Toward the end of the episode, Deluca told Meredith he knew she had options when it came to dating, but he wanted to make sure she knew that he was one of those options. Perhaps denying the perfect moment and scene for a Deluca and Meredith kiss, Grey puts a pause on the chemistry and told him she wasn’t in the right mind to make a decision like this. She, however, reassured him that she would give it some thought.

At the very end of the episode, Deluca gets into the elevator with Meredith as they head to the OR to perform transplant surgery when the windstorm knocks the power out in the entire hospital.

Ending on a massive “will they or won’t they” cliffhanger, fans quickly took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the potential of Meredith and Deluca becoming an item.

One fan admitted that Deluca may just be what fans need to get over losing Derek.

Okay… might be late to the game but DeLuca and Meredith are everything I’ve ever needed! Finally someone to get over the McDreamy tragedy ???? #GreysAnatomy — Teresa Lynae (@teresalynae) November 12, 2018

“I was skeptical of Meredith/DeLuca, but the chemistry is there, and that man looks at her like she hasn’t been looked at in a long time, he has literal stars in his eyes. He has so much respect for her as well, and she deserves a MAN who treats her as such,” another fan of the series chimed in.

There were some fans, however, that took a bit of an issue with the age difference between Meredith and Deluca.

meredith could probably be old enough to be deluca’s mother but okay — mary kate (@derekquebert) November 9, 2018

Others just boldly gave the relationship their stamp of approval.

Meredith and DeLuca APPROVED @GreysABC I LOVE THEM TOGETHER ???? — Maria Victoria (@mariavfranco_) November 14, 2018

I’m SO game for Meredith and DeLuca!! He makes her eyes sparkle. Every girl deserves a boy who makes her eyes sparkle ✨ #GreysAnatomy — ????????‍♀️ (@veepee08) November 15, 2018

Some fans just aren’t open to the idea.

Ugh Meredith and DeLuca. Ugh NOT into it. #GreysAnatomy — Jasmin Pettie (@jasmin_pettie) November 12, 2018

While there are fans who take issue with Deluca and Meredith as a potential couple moving forward, the overwhelming majority seem to be open to the idea.

Paging #GreysAnatomy fans: Get on board the Meredith and DeLuca train because it's officially "moving forward." https://t.co/FzYZ4BuzcR — E! News (@enews) November 16, 2018

Unfortunately, this cliffhanger was also the fall finale. So, fans will have to wait until as the series is on an official winter hiatus. ABC has yet to confirm the Season 9 return date.