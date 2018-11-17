Victoria’s Secret’s Candice Swanepoel Shows Skin In A Strapless Black Bikini

Candice is showing off her bikini body five months after giving birth, posing in another bikini from her own swimwear range.

Candice Swanepoel is showing off her toned body in yet another bikini from her Tropic of C swimwear line. As reported by Daily Mail this week, a new snap of the mom of two posted on the official Instagram account of Tropic of C showed her revealing a serious amount of skin in a strapless black bikini to promote the Resort 2019 collection.

The latest photos to be taken from the bikini photoshoot showed the supermodel, who welcomed her second child into the world just five months ago, rocking a skimpy black two-piece including a strapless top and high-waisted bottoms.

But while she was proudly showing off her amazing body, Swanepoel opted to keep her face covered from the camera as she accessorized her look with a fun black hat that covered her head from the sun alongside a pair of silver hoop earrings.

One snap showed the star – who once again walked the runway in the Victoria’s Secret fashion show this year – standing as she posed with one hand on her hip and another on her head, while a second shared on Instagram showed her kneeling down as she revealed her seriously toned torso and long legs.

In the second photo, Candice put her hands – which were adorned with several silver rings – on her hat as she looked down towards the floor.

“Instant classic #Luna two piece. #lunatop is a retro inspired bandeau with a hidden underwire and cross front fold over detail. #terracollection #resort19,” Tropic of the C wrote in the caption of one bikini snap.

The account then added alongside the second strapless swimsuit photo, “Instant classic #Luna #twopiece #lunabottom with adjustable straps. Wear the straps high to lengthen the legs and pair back to #lunatop #terracollection #resort19.”

The Inquisitr reported that Candice has been posing in a number of different bikinis across social media recently.

She recently posed for the camera in a white bikini from her new range which also included high-waisted bottoms to reveal her toned body.

The Inquisitr also reported that the mom of two was rocking a satin two-piece in another picture posted to her Instagram account as she promoted the new range from her own collection.

The latest bikini snaps come shortly after Swanepoel was forced to clap back at haters earlier this year after she was called out by trolls for heading to the beach in a bikini mere weeks after she welcomed her second child with fiancé Hermann Nicoli.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Per Harper’s Bazaar, the Victoria’s Secret model shared a photo of herself in an off-the-shoulder white bikini top and polka dot bottoms just 12 days after giving birth while shaming those who had some not so nice things to say about her post-baby body.

“This is me 12 days after having my son. If you have something bad to say about it… check yourself. Society can be so cruel to one another,” Candice wrote on Instagram Stories. “Beauty standards are sometimes impossible for women these days.”

Swanepoel then continued in her response, “I’m not ashamed to show my post-partum tummy. I am proud actually… I carried my son for 9 months in there. I think I’ve earned the right to have a little tummy. Is it because I’m a model? Well we are normal people too, so let me enjoy the beach in peace please.”