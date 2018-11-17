Lisa Vanderpump Breaks Silence On Shooting ‘Difficult’ Season Of ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

The Bravo reality star shuts down rumors that she quit 'RHOBH' Season 9.

Lisa Vanderpump is setting the record straight on her role on the Real Housewives Beverly Hills amid rumors that she has exited the Bravo reality show. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the reality TV queen bee broke her silence on stories that she quit the long-running show after falling out with the other cast members.

Vanderpump told ET she has just been living her life as stories about her status on the show continue to make headlines.

“I haven’t said anything for two months. Now, everybody’s been talking about this. I’ve just been going about my business and doing my things. I am in the show. I have not quit, and if I did quit, it wouldn’t just be a leaked story. I would be upfront, and I have a lot of loyalty to the production company and the network.”

Lisa Vanderpump’s new comments come after she recently told her social media followers that if they hear something from her directly then it must be true. The Vanderpump Rules star, who has been vocal about her dog rescue endeavors and support of the victims of the California wildfires, also urged her followers to “focus on the important things right now.”

If you hear it from me…It has to be true.

Until then,not so much. pic.twitter.com/8KnLMwpI6z — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) November 15, 2018

While she has confirmed that she is still a member of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, Lisa Vanderpump admitted that the upcoming ninth season of the show was not an easy one.

“It has been a difficult season… But it’s been a difficult year for me personally, and the season was very challenging. So I’m in a lot of it, but there are some parts I skip, and I think people have seen that.”

Some of the major RHOBH happenings that Vanderpump reportedly skipped included Camille Grammer’s wedding in Hawaii and a recent cast trip to France. Insiders told ET Vanderpump was filming the show all along, just not with her co-stars due to her increased focuses on philanthropy since the sudden death of her brother, Mark, in May.

While she is still a part of the RHOBH cast, Vanderpump told ET her future on the show “remains to be seen.”

“I’m just concentrating on this season,” Vanderpump told the entertainment news site.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards addressed rumors that Lisa Vanderpump is not on speaking terms with her or fellow RHOBH castmates Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, and Teddi Mellencamp, and that Vanderpump is being shut out of RHOBH events.

“I keep seeing stories out there that she’s not been invited and excluded. Everyone’s been invited to everything,” Richards explained. “There has not been any event that she’s not been invited to. So if she’s not there, it’s because it’s her choice.”

The new season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to air on Bravo next year.