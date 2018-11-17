Limp Bizkit Officially Announce They Are Ready To Begin Recording A New Album

Despite being displaced by fire, Fred Durst and Limp Bizkit will keep rollin'.

After the unfortunate loss of Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst’s California home in the ongoing wildfires, it might seem like the singer would be discouraged from taking on new creative endeavors. Quite the contrary, actually.

It now appears the band is primed and ready to start recording a new album as early as next week. According to a report from Loudwire, Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland recently took to his Instagram to shine some light on what might be in the band’s immediate future following Durst’s devastation from fire. From the sound of it, it seems like the biggest impediment for Limp Bizkit following Fred’s recent loss is a slight holdup in recording a new album.

Borland stated that the band is quickly getting back on their feet.

Getting warmed up to actually make a brand new @limpbizkit album. We would have started last Saturday but were displaced by the fires and lost some gear. Getting back on our feet and in the studio within the week.”

The announcement was followed by a slurry of fans expressing much excitement and anticipation for the forthcoming album which is, as of yet, untitled.

Limp Bizkit’s last album was the 2011 record, Golden Cobra, which garnered mixed reviews from critics. Artistdirect gave the album a perfect score, rating it five stars out a possible five. NME fell on the other end of the spectrum, rating Golden Cobra a score of 1/10. Consequence of Sound fell somewhere in between, giving the album three out of five stars.

Since the band’s debut album Three Dollar Bill Yall, they have been notably polarizing among both music fans and critics. Frontman Fred Durst’s public persona is often the subject of much of that polarization. Durst has had public spats with many different celebrities, including Christina Aguilera, Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor, and rapper Eminem.

Eminem took the beef so far as to release a diss track about Limp Bizkit, entitled “Girls.”

Limp Bizkit first rose to prominence when Korn took them out on the Family Values tour in 1998. They broke into the mainstream with their heavy metal cover of George Michael’s pop-hit “Faith.” Their albums Significant Other followed by Chocolate Starfish and the Hotdog Flavored Water catapulted the band to becoming one of the biggest mainstream successes of the late 1990’s and early 2000’s.

Songs like “Nookie,” “Rollin,” “Re-arranged,” and “My Way” still get regular rotation on rock stations today.