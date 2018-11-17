Hailey Baldwin Changes Last Name To Bieber On Instagram

Hailey has officially claimed the title of Mrs. Bieber on social media.

Hailey Baldwin made her marriage to Justin Bieber official this weekend by changing both her display name and handle on Instagram to Hailey Bieber.

As People Magazine reminds us, this last name change comes just a day after Hailey was spotted at a store opening for the new Levi’s in Time Square Flagship on Thursday while rocking an iconic Levi trucker jacket with “Bieber” featured on the backside.

As those who have been following Justin and Hailey know, the two officially tied the knot during a secret wedding ceremony two months ago in September. The duo had a brief engagement as the 24-year-old singer proposed to Baldwin on July 7 during a trip to the Bahamas together.

Justin also made the martial status of their relationship Instagram-official by sharing a photo of himself and Hailey holding hands with smiles on their faces with his 102 million followers.

“My wife is awesome,” he penned in the caption of the photo.

During an interview with The Cut a few months ago, Hailey opened up about her marriage to Bieber. While she acknowledged the fact that most believed both she and Bieber were too young to get married, getting married in their early twenties was common in her family.

“My sister was 24 when she got married, and my parents also got married when they were young, too. I see no reason to wait. When you know it’s right, it’s right,” the model explained.

Hailey’s 15.4 million Instagram followers wasted no time taking to the comments of her most recent photos on her profile to address the name change.

“Glad I can call you Hailey Bieber from now on,” one follower commented.

“Oooh, you soo perfect Mrs Bieber,” a second chimed in.

A third added: “Changing ur insta name to Hailey Bieber. What a beautiful way to confirm that you are married.”

Many others shared their stamp of approval and congratulated her on her marriage.

Unfortunately, Justin was not met with the same approval as his latest photo featuring him and his wife is filled with negative comments. An overwhelming majority of the negative comments bring up Selena Gomez and how Justin is meant to be with her or isn’t over her.

Justin did have some followers come to his defense and tell him to ignore those leaving nasty and negative comments about his new marriage.

Technically, Mrs. Bieber hasn’t made it fully social media official as she has yet to change her display name on Twitter. Despite having 1.27 million followers, her lack of activity on Twitter is likely why she hasn’t made the change.