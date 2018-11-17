Police Found No Evidence That Antifa Protesters Cracked Tucker Carlson’s Door, As He Claimed

Last week protesters surrounded Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s Washington, D.C.-area home while he was at work scaring his wife and four children. The host reported that the left-wing mob cracked his oak door, and many headlines repeated that details, but police did not find any evidence to corroborate Carlson’s claim.

CNN reported that one of the details the host gave about the widely condemned incident has drawn further scrutiny. In an interview with the Washington Post, Carlson said, “someone started throwing himself against the front door and actually cracked the front door.”

However, the police report contains no mention of the door damage. There was, however, a group of people with signs. Plus, one of those who gathered spraypainted an anarchy sign on Carlson’s driveway.

“MPD did not observe any visible damage to the front door of the victim’s house the night of the incident,” a police spokesperson said.

The Washington Post reported that president Donald Trump and others repeated Carlson’s claim that people from the angry group threw their bodies repeatedly against his door in an attempt to break it down resulting in a crack.

Many members of the media, myself included, condemned the Antifa protest at Tucker Carlson's home. But there's one claim that has been contested. Carlson said a protester cracked his front door. I asked DC police. The police said they saw no sign of that. https://t.co/EeXuCxB7KN — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 17, 2018

Although the police did not see any damage, it’s possible that the door was damaged and they did not take note of it. Police also said that the group broke the law by defacing private property. Door damage or not, the entire incident at the Tucker Carlson Tonight host’s home was over the top, and many reporters and others of all political leanings called out the protest for going to his house and defacing his property.

During the incident, the “anti-fascist” or Antifa group chanted, “Tucker Carlson, we will fight! We know where you sleep at night!” They called the host a multitude of names while his wife and children hid inside the pantry and she called the police.

Carlson did not appreciate people looking for evidence that his claims about the broken door are true or untrue. He even released a statement through Fox News against CNN’s investigation.

“CNN has repeatedly defended Antifa, and you are doing it again now. Your story is a disgusting attempt to minimize an attack on my family and bring more pain to my wife and four children. I’m not playing along. I hope you’re ashamed of yourself. You should be,” he said.

For now, police continue investigating this November 7 incident, and they have not yet arrested any protesters in conjunction with their investigation.