Woman Says Birth Photographer Shamed Her For Having A C-Section

A birth photographer denied a mother her services after finding out the woman is having a C-section and tells her she is 'cutting corners.'

A mom-to-be was hoping to have her first photos of her new baby documented by a birth photographer to treasure for years to come. However, when she reached out to a birth photographer, she was shamed for needing a C-section, according to People. The mother shared the photographer’s insulting text messages on a Facebook group called Sanctimommies. The post has now been shared over 5,500 times.

When the photographer initially denied the mother her services because she was opting for a C-section, the mother responded with a quick and polite message.

“I didn’t ‘opt’ for anything, but alright. I had no idea birth photographers discriminated people for how they birth their babies but that’s good to know. Have a nice day.”

The photographer proceeded to insult the woman, telling her she wasn’t technically even giving birth, she was just having a surgery. She refused to take pictures at the birth saying she didn’t want to offer services to someone who was trying to take the easy way out. She also told her that if she is cutting corners so soon that maybe she wasn’t cut out for the difficult job of being a mother.

“A surgery isn’t birth, my dear. You aren’t giving birth. You are having a surgery to remove your baby from your abdomen. That is not birth no matter how you swing it and I for one don’t want to be there to take pictures of it. If you decide to give motherhood a go from the get and have an actual birth let me know and we can schedule your session.”

Texts allegedly show birth photographer shaming mom over C-section delivery https://t.co/KtI1TmQxD6 pic.twitter.com/MPpQKU1ltR — Fox News Health (@foxnewshealth) March 2, 2017

Many fellow mothers were quick to offer support to the new mother who was shamed for needing the surgery for the safe delivery of her baby, not because it was her first choice.

“They didn’t cut any corners with my C-section, they cut my lower abdomen,” one user commented, poking fun at how anyone could think that enduring such a painful procedure could be considered choosing the easy way out.

C-section procedures are typically done in the case of birth complications or because the mother is physically unable to safely deliver her baby the natural way. It is not recommended to undergo this procedure if natural birth is a safe and viable option. However, for mothers that have no choice but to go with a C-section, they will likely have a longer recovery time. The recovery for this procedure is typically about six weeks long, opposed to four weeks for a natural birth.