Demi Lovato Unfollows Selena Gomez On Instagram After Cryptic Comment About ‘True Friends’

No matter how hard celebrities try, they cannot hide everything from their fans who keep an eye on all of their online and offline activities. And the latest celebrity whose social media activities have come under public scrutiny is Demi Lovato.

Fans noticed that Demi Lovato has unfollowed her fellow child star, Selena Gomez, on Instagram soon after her ambiguous comment related to “true friends,” per a report by Hollywood Life.

As fans noticed, Lovato reciprocated Selena’s actions and unfollowed her fellow singer on November 16. Selena had earlier unfollowed Lovato in January of this year. The two stars’ eagle-eyed fans and followers started speculating on the situation to find out why the former child stars — both of whom are 26-years-old — decided to unfollow each other on Instagram.

According to the report, the fan who posted the information on the Instagram feed called Daily Celebrities News, wrote the following in the caption.

“I won’t blame @ddlovato [for] unfollowing @selenagomez because Sel already is not following Demi, Sel is not following her friends she’s only following business partners like @coach @pumawomen etc.”

As for Demi’s recent move, fans were of the view that she might have unfollowed her fellow singer because of the cryptic comment Demi made on yet another fan’s Instagram page about “true friends,” per the report.

Mark Davis / Getty Images

Demi Lovato recently completed a three-month stay in rehab earlier this month after a drug overdose on July 24. According to an earlier report by Hollywood Life, one of Lovato’s followers wrote on her Instagram that it wasn’t fair of Lovato to fire her former backup dancer, Dani Vitale, who fans have blamed for the singer’s relapse. The fan argued that Dani is “one of the few who really cares about Demi’s health.”

Upon reading the fan’s comment, Demi responded in the comments section.

“You have no idea what you’re talking about. True friends don’t do interviews about you when you OD.”

When followers started speculating that the singer was referring to Dani, Demi Lovato clarified and said that she was “not talking about Dani Vitale.”

The episode led fans and followers to conclude that Demi was probably referring to Selena Gomez when talking about “true friends,” and that’s the reason why she might have unfollowed her on Instagram. Fans assumed this because Gomez talked to Elle Magazine in September while Demi was in rehab.

“All I’m saying is, I reached out personally,” Gomez said. “I didn’t do a public thing. I didn’t want to. I…I love her. I’ve known her since I was 7. So…it’s…that’s what I’ll say.”

Although Selena’s comment seems to be positive, fans are speculating that Demi was referring to the same interview when she made that cryptic “true friends” comment.

According to the Hollywood Life report, the outlet reached out to Demi’s team for a comment but hasn’t heard back yet.