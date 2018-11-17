Cindy McCain Says Two Of Her Children May Follow Father’s Footsteps Into Politics

Following the death of Arizona Senator John McCain in August, his widow, Cindy, was touted to take his seat. She quickly rebuffed that it was never something she and her late husband had talked about, and instead added that she has more important things to do right now in making sure her family is coping with his loss.

But according to CBS News, she did mention that other members of the family could well be headed for a career in the political sphere in the not-too-distant future.

On Friday, she told CBS This Morning that while two of her children have zero interest in politics, she seems to have a hunch that the other two children will get involved in politics in their lifetimes.

“There are two I know that won’t, but there’s two that I think will,” she said of her children’s political aspirations. “They’ve all grown up in politics. It’s hard not to – you either catch the bug or you don’t.”

This doesn’t even include Senator McCain’s other three children from a previous marriage. Cindy did not name names to clear up which of her two children might be looking at getting into politics.

One of the couple’s children, Meghan McCain, made waves after she spoke at her father’s memorial service in Washington, D.C., being vocally critical of U.S. President Donald Trump, who had been cordially uninvited from the occasion by Senator McCain long before his death.

In her speech, she made a pointed reference to Trump’s 2016 campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again,” by saying “the America of John McCain has no need to be made great again because America was always great.”

“I am here before you today to say the words I have never wanted to say. We gather here to mourn the passing of American greatness,” she added.

Meghan further denounced the angry and “cheap” rhetoric that seems to characterize American politics today.

Cindy echoed her daughter’s sentiments during her interview, saying “this level of discourse is really awful,” and also stated that her husband would be “terribly frustrated” by the state of American politics today, but that she will always be a Republican.