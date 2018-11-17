Camila Morrone Soaks Up The Sun In White Bralette In Throwback Pic On Instagram

Leonardo Di Caprio’s girlfriend, Camila Morrone, shared a throwback photo on Instagram saying, “I miss this.” The photo shows her laying on her back wearing a white bralette and matching leggings. It was taken on a super sunny day, as Camila closed her eyes and was clearly enjoying soaking up the rays. Of course, now that we’re entering late November, it’s harder to enjoy sunnier days.

Morrone is originally from Argentina, and is an actress and model. She has a famous stepdad, Al Pacino. Plus her parents are also actors: Maximo Morrone and Lucila Solá. She got her start as a model for Victoria’s Secret in 2016, and her first runway show was for Moschino’s in 2017, detailed W Magazine.

The model also shared a bikini pic last month, during which she wore an unconventional top made out of denim. She paired that with a matching jacket and jeans, as she tugged at her brown gloves with her teeth.

And while she’s made a name for herself in the modeling world, people can’t stop talking about how she’s dating Leonardo. Some of the famous actor’s past girlfriends include Demi Moore, Gisele Bundchen, and Naomi Campbell, detailed Harper’s Bazaar. He’s also dated Kristen Zang and Bridget Hall.

Morrone’s also made some interesting comments in the past about her dating life, according to People.

“I had a boyfriend when I was 15, out of high school. It just was with him for a very long time and I went right into my second very long relationship with no dates in between. Once you’re dating already, then you go to dinner. But I’ve never been on like a, ‘I’m getting dressed up for a date. Pick you up at 7.'”

Maybe Leonardo’s taken her out on a formal date by now, but it’s hard to know for sure. In other news, the actress also has a long filmography, including Death Wish, Never Goin’ Back, and Bukowski. She’s also been on the TV shows My Flipping Family, Love Advent, as well as the documentary My Own Private River, according to IMDB.

Camile’s Instagram also talked about Never Goin’ Back, as she congratulated the producers of the movie for the Film Independent Spirit Award nomination. She also gave a shout-out to Augustine Frizzell, who also noted that she was “Crying happy tears today!!! Never Goin’ Back is nominated for the Cassavetes Award.” We’ll have to wait and see if the nomination turns into a win.