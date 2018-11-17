‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Javi Marroquin Reveals Newborn Baby Boy’s Name

Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin is officially the father of two boys. The reality star and his girlfriend, Lauren Comeau, welcomed their first child together this week, and now they are revealing the new little bundle of joy’s name.

According to a Nov. 16 report by Radar Online, Javi Marroquin, who shares his oldest son, Lincoln, with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry, took to Instagram on Friday night to show off the first photo of his baby boy, whom he and Lauren Comeau have decided to name Eli Joseph Marroquin.

Javi’s sweet Instagram post shows him snuggled up to Lauren and baby Eli just moments after his birth. Both mother and father are smiling proudly as the newborn is nestled against his mother’s chest.

In the caption of the photograph, Javi wrote a sweet message to his new son, revealing that he never thought he could ever love another person as much as he does his oldest son, Lincoln, but now he knows that’s not true. “My heart got bigger yesterday and now I have another little boy to help guide and mold to become a gentleman,” Marroquin stated.

Meanwhile, Javi revealed the way he and Lauren chose their baby boy’s name, revealing that his middle name, Joseph, has a special meaning. “Joseph after my dad, who goes by Joe, and my grandfather’s middle name.”

However, the first name, Eli, is simply one that Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau liked after much debate.

“We’ve been set on the middle name for months, but the first name has rotated like every month or so. I really wanted to name him something that could be shortened to a nickname, but we love Eli by itself,” the Teen Mom 2 star revealed.

Javi and Lauren welcomed baby Eli on Thursday at Dover Kent General Hospital. He was born at 3:09 p.m. and weighed 6 pounds and 13 ounces at the time of birth.

“It’s been amazing. I even shed some tears! For those that don’t know, I”m not an emotional person anymore at all and just seeing my son come out really had me in my feelings,” Marroquin admitted.

Javi’s girlfriend, Lauren Comeau, also made a statement about the birth, revealing that it has been “incredible,” adding that having to be induced really had her worried, but that she and Javi ended up having a very “great experience” as they welcomed their first child together, and gave Lincoln a little brother.

Fans can see more of Javi Marroquin when Teen Mom 2 returns to MTV in the coming months.