Watch Nigeria Vs. South Africa Livestream: Where To Find Streaming Video For Africa Cup Of Nations Match

Those who want to watch a livestream of the Nigeria vs. South Africa soccer match will have a chance to watch live as the two square off in an Africa Cup of Nations match.

The teams will meet on Saturday at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, with start time scheduled for 3:00 p.m. local time (8 a.m. ET/1 p.m. GMT). It will be broadcast on SuperSport 4 in Nigeria and is also available on livestream for those watching on laptops, cell phones, and other mobile devices (a link to the livestream can be found below).

The match will be an important one, with Nigeria looking to solidify its place atop Group E and South Africa aiming to make up ground from the second place slot in the group. As The South African noted, a win for either team would guarantee a spot in Cameroon next year, while a loss for South Africa would leave a bit more work to do in order to advance. Bafana Bafana would need to win its final match against Libya in March.

South Africa has already shown it can defeat the higher-ranked Nigeria, beating the Super Eagles in Uyo last year, but Goal.com noted that the squad has wilted under pressure in the past.

“Pressure tends to get to Stuart Baxter’s side as they dropped two crucial points against Libya when they were expected to win at home in Durban two months ago,” the report noted. “The four-time Cosafa Cup winners delivered an uninspired performance resulting in a 0-0 draw with the Mediterranean Knights in front of their own supporters at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.”

South Africa vs Nigeria: Ahmed Musa to start as false nine https://t.co/SNrqWoB8Rb pic.twitter.com/bcR8REzT43 — Daily Post Nigeria (@DailyPostNGR) November 16, 2018

Nigeria and South Africa last met in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Cape Town Stadium, playing to a 0-0 draw. Nigeria has had the better of the series in recent history, winning seven of the last 13 contest between the teams, with four others ending in a draw.

Those who watch the Nigeria vs. South Africa livestream will see what is one of the marquee matches of a full slate of Africa Cup of Nations matches both on Saturday and Sunday. After this round of matches conclude on Sunday, the remaining opening round matches will take place in March.

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, the 32nd edition of the international men’s championship of Africa, will take place next year.

