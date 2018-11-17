Brooks Nader Smolders In A Bikini On Instagram

Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader looked stunning in a new video posted to their Instagram account. She wore a low-cut black bikini, which showcased her curves, with a small bottom to match. The short clip shows Brooks holding onto the side of an outdoor shower, as she stood on her tip toes. It was captioned, “@brooksnader is KILLING IT on her first shot for the #SISwimSearch x @fae special project @wsouthbeach!” From the fans’ positive reactions to the photo, it looks like Brooks is a great addition to the SI group of models.

Nader also shared a photo of herself laying on a bed, which she says was her first shoot ever. It was with David Lipman of the Lipman studio, and showed the model laying down with her arms wrapped around her. The picture was also black-and-white, as Brooks wore her hair slicked back with minimal makeup.

And last week, the model also shared a throwback snap of herself posing on her stomach in a black one-piece, with strips of black fabric on the sides. Brooks had her hair back in a messy braid, and looked back at the camera while wearing two red bracelets high on her arms. She wore some dark eye makeup and looked a little sandy from the beach.

Last year, Maxim wrote about Brooks, and noted that she first became known through Instagram and later became a Wilhelmina model in New York and Miami. She described her ideal date as “Something outgoing and exhilarating. I love ATV riding, hiking, going to the shooting range… anything outdoors that gets my adrenaline pumping.” And when it comes to flaunting her curves, she gave her opinion.

“I don’t really post ‘butt pics.’ I never understood why anyone would anyone would want to look at someone’s back. I guess boobs because you should face forward in photos!”

And last January, 225 Baton Rouge detailed her holiday photoshoot, and even interviewed her mom.

“She was always a driven little thing. She’s one of those kids who, when she decides she’s going to do something, she is just going to do it. There is no stopping her.”

The model also has some things that she misses about Louisiana. This includes food and fresh air, as she noted that, “People try to copy the food [in New York].” But of course, authentic Southern cooking is something that’s difficult to replicate. And as far as the fresh air, that’s obviously something that’s easier to find outside of a busy city.