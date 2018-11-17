Rumer Willis Gushes Over Mom Demi Moore’s Instagram Skills: ‘She’s Amazing, She’s Killing It’

While many kids think that their parents are embarrassing on social media, Rumer Willis is definitely not one of those people.

The actress, who has followed in the footsteps of her famous parents Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, recently chatted about her mom’s social media presence to People and she really had nothing but nice things to say. Not only is Demi basically a pro at Instagram now, but Rumer also thinks that it’s awesome that the public gets to see another side of her mom, the same side that her kids see.

“Oh my God, she’s amazing. She’s killing it. We taught her how to do Stories the other day and she was so good at it already, but… we were all so glad because she’s so funny and we all get to see this side of her.”

“You know, her with all of her dogs and just being silly, so I think it’s time that the world gets to see it too,” Willis continued.

According to her Instagram feed, Moore just got her very own Instagram account and posted her first video on the social media platform on October 12. In the first video, Moore shows off a lovely maroon colored dress and hat from Stella McCarthy, that she says she wore to a recent wedding. She twirls to give fans a full look at the outfit and in the caption of the image, she dedicates the post to her daughters, who have been trying to get her in the “InstaSwing.”

And her first official social media post gained Moore a ton of attention with over 433,000 views in addition to 2,000 comments. Some fans took the opportunity to welcome the mother of three to Instagram while countless others commented on her outfit.

“Finally u are here. Thank you goddess. Loves from Istanbul.”

“Welcome to Instagram,” another wrote.

“Love love love, so happy that you are on here now,” one more follower commented.

Another photo from her Instagram account shows Demi and her brood of dogs sitting on a bench on a deck in a picture perfect moment. And one more popular video from her account shows Moore at Medieval Times, where she appears to be having a blast.

It’s nice for fans to see that Demi is doing so well, especially after dealing with substance abuse issues in the past. As the Inquisitr shared last month, Moore was named woman of the year during the Peggy Albrecht Friendly House’s 29th Annual Awards Luncheon, and during her acceptance speech, she opened about the road to recovery from substance abuse.

“I feel like there are defining moments in our lives that shape who we are and the direction we go, and early in my career, I was spiraling down a path of real self-destruction, and no matter what successes I had, I just never felt good enough,” she shared with the crowd before revealing that she was able to get the help that she needed.

Good for her.