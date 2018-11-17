Mariah Carey And Colin Kaepernick Cross Paths, Call It An Honor To Meet

Mariah Carey ran into Colin Kaepernick in New York City on Friday, November 16, and she made sure to share a photograph to document the chance encounter.

Heavy reports that Mariah was making her rounds through the Big Apple to promote the release of her new album, Caution, when she crossed paths with the NFL quarterback-turned-activist. The legendary crooner had just traveled over from MTV after making an appearance on Total Request Live when she bumped into Kaepernick upon her arrival at Hot 97. Mariah was scheduled to sit down for an exclusive with Nessa Diab, thus the meeting was only natural seeing how Kaepernick and Nessa are a couple and he is known to support her in his free time.

Mariah and Nessa would chat about her collaborations, present and past; her impact on listeners who grew up on Mariah Carey music, as Nessa did; and the relationship Mariah has with the two children she brought into the world with Nick Cannon. Once Mariah stepped into the studio, it became clear that she was receiving a royal welcome. The light was dimmed for a cozy feel, their couches were pulled close, pink and gold balloons floated off of the edge of their respective armrests, and the crew had even gotten a small Christmas tree in keeping with Mariah’s hallmark image as the season’s most popular songstress. The ladies would pour champagne and toast ahead of their conversation, but not before Nessa presented her with a box of cupcakes that had been designed to commemorate each of her timeless studio albums.

Nessa would later disclose that Kaepernick and Hot 97 producer Katrina B helped put the ambiance together.

Before long Kaepernick would follow up Mariah’s Instagram post by putting the image of them together up for his own IG following to see. “It was an honor to meet an icon!” he wrote in the caption of the snap, which shows him sporting a T-shirt with the world “Icon” printed above the bust of 1970s social justice heroine Angela Davis.

For the record, Mariah has never been known to speak publicly on social issues, but she had to be hip to the day’s causes considering she was married to Cannon for eight years. The former husband and wife divorced in 2016, but in the years leading up to their split he would become more and more vocal with his activism, and at one point even took the bull by the horns as a leading figure in the Black Lives Matter movement, as was revealed during an interview with CNN ahead of the presidential elections of that year.

Mariah said she was likewise honored to meet Kaepernick.