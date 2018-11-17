Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Flaunts Major Cleavage In Sexy Gray Top

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, is back to flaunting her killer body on social media.

On Friday, Nov. 16, Camille Kostek took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself wearing only a skimpy gray top, and a full glam look, complete with sexy tousled hair.

Kostek revealed that her glammed up appearance was all in the name of work, claiming that the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue glam team was to credit for her sexy appearance.

In the photo, the model is seen putting on a busty show as she flaunts her major cleavage for the camera. Camille gives a playful smile as her long, blonde hair falls across her face. Kostek’s golden locks are seen styled in soft, bouncy curls as she dons pretty pink lip gloss, a bronzed glow, and smokey eyes.

As many fans know, the model recently traveled to Australia, where she shot photos for the upcoming edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Kostek was named one of the rookies for the issue, and expressed her excitement and gratitude over being chosen as one of the women to be featured in the magazine.

Camille gave fans a few sneak peeks of her photos on Instagram, but it seems that everyone will have to wait until the issue is released to see her full spread.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Camille Kostek was so excited to be chosen as one of the models for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue that she decided to get some last minute toning in before the shoot.

Kostek enlisted the help of her boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski, or “Gronk” as he’s better known to NFL fans. The football player, who met the model when she was a cheerleader for his team, the New England Patriots, helped his love work out, and even took some time to gush over her big accomplishment.

“Camille has been working her whole life to get the SI swimsuit, ever since we met she’s been talking about it. When she got the news she told me all about it and I couldn’t be more excited for her. I’m super excited for her she’s heading to South Australia. It feels unreal to say my girl is a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model. She definitely deserves it,” Rob stated.

Fans now can’t wait to see Camille Kostek’s photos when the SI Swimsuit Issue is finally released early next year.