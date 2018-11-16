Amanda Bynes Spotted Looking Healthy While Out And About In LA

Amanda Bynes seems to be in a good place after a tumultuous past few years, People is reporting. The actress was spotted grabbing pizza in Los Angeles in a colorful bomber jacket, grey jeans, and black sneakers. This is the first many have seen of Bynes in a while, as she’s been laying low to work on staying healthy and happy. Though she used to be a frequent fixture on social media, she now rarely posts. She did take to Twitter in September to share a throwback picture of her posing with Hairspray producer Neil Meron, as well as send condolences regarding the death of rapper Mac Miller, who died suddenly of a drug overdose.

Bynes herself had a widely publicized battle with drug addiction and mental health issues, but did a rare interview in 2017 announcing she was sober. This was the first interview she had done in four years. Bynes has reportedly maintained her health and sobriety, especially since her mother, Lynn, was legally named as a conservator of her “person.” This means Lynn can make decisions on Bynes’ behalf regarding her health and medical treatments, among other things.

Bynes used to have a strained relationship with her parents. According to Complex, Bynes had accused her father of verbal, physical, and sexual abuse in 2014 via Twitter. Her parents vehemently denied these accusations and even released statements regarding the situation, saying that the accusations stemmed from Bynes’ “mental state.” After further investigation, Bynes eventually confessed her father did not do what she had initially accused him of. She later revealed she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Amanda Bynes Steps Out to Grab Pizza in Los Angeles as She Returns to Social Media https://t.co/Vnyunjnyry — People (@people) November 16, 2018

Now that Bynes has received proper treatment, she appears to be thriving. She is passionate about fashion and hopes to graduate soon from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. Her family’s attorney, Tamar Arminak, has confirmed that Bynes is doing great and working on her classes and mending her relationship with her family.

“Finally she is surrounded by friends and companions she can trust and really open up to,” Arminak said. “She feels free to be herself, which brings her so much happiness and excitement for the future. She is looking forward to graduating and the next phase of her life.”

As for her future, returning to the acting world isn’t completely out of the question. Bynes, whose last acting role was in the movie Easy A in 2010, has expressed wanting to rejoin the industry and maybe have a television series of her own someday.