Amanda Knox Gets Engaged Seven Years After Prison Release

Seven years after being wrongfully accused of the murder of her roommate, Amanda Knox is now engaged.

In 2007, study-abroad student Amanda Knox and her then boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, were wrongfully accused of the murder of Knox’s British roommate, Meredith Kercher, in Perugia, Italy. Sollecito and Knox were eventually exonerated in 2015, but not before they both spent four years in prison. Rudy Guede was later convicted of Kercher’s murder and remains in jail to this day.

According to People, Knox returned to her home in Seattle following her release from prison. Despite her name being cleared, she’d been dragged through the mud all over the media for years. It would prove to be a struggle to move past her ruined reputation and attempt to repair her life. However, she found a way to use her hardships to her favor and became a criminal justice activist in order to help protect others from going through an experience like hers.

She used writing as a way to tell her story and found a job as a TV host.

“I was told that my best-case scenario would likely consist of writing my memoir and then disappearing,” Knox said. “Whether I deserved it or not, there was nothing I could do but accept that the story of the girl accused of murdering her roommate would be the frame through which people viewed and consumed me, and through which I had to pass to live my life.”

Now 31-years-old, Knox has found happiness with her partner, Christopher Robinson, who she has been dating since 2015. She turned to Instagram to share the exciting news of their engagement.

“It was just your average Sunday night, when suddenly…,” she said before linking a video clip of the proposal. Robinson is a Seattle-based author and poet who chose to propose in a creative, space-themed way. The video shows Knox being led outside after a sudden crash heard off camera. She discovered a man-made meteor in the backyard which Robinson had designed. It was complete with flashing lights and smoke. When she opened it she found a tablet which was playing a video recapping the story of how they met and fell in love.

After she had watched the video, Robinson then proposed. He did not use a ring, as he said that Knox doesn’t wear them.

“Will you stay with me until the last star in the last galaxy burns out and even after that? Amanda Marie Knox, will you marry me?” he asked instead.

Knox, of course, said yes.

Today, Knox is grateful for a second chance at life which allowed her to find love when she least expected it.