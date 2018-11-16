Olivia Culpo Wears Ex-Boyfriend Danny Amendola’s Would-Be Birthday Gift While Wearing Skin-Tight Pants

Olivia Culpo may be trying to send her former boyfriend, NFL player Danny Amendola, a message.

According to a November 16 report by TMZ, Olivia Culpo was photographed in Miami this week rocking the $12,000 Rolex watch that she was supposed to give Danny Amendola for his birthday.

As many fans will remember, last month while Culpo was in Australia to shoot photos for the upcoming edition of The Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, photos of Amendola getting flirty on the beach with bikini-clad Miami sports reporter Bianca Peters surfaced online.

Olivia and Danny then split due to the photo scandal. Just a few days later, on Amendola’s birthday, Culpo took to social media to show off the expensive Rolex watch and reveal that it looked like she would be keeping it for herself instead of gifting it to her former boyfriend.

“Looks like this is my present now. HAPPY BDAY TO ME,” Culpo wrote in a post on Amendola’s 33rd birthday, which she later deleted.

This week, the model proved to be true to her word as she was photographed wearing the timepiece on her left hand as she strolled the streets of Miami. Culpo also donned a pair of black skin-tight leather pants, which showed off her stunning figure, a black zipper hoodie, and a trendy black leather jacket.

Olivia had her shoulder length brown hair styled in soft curls, and covered it with a black beanie. She completed her look by wearing rings and her fingers, and light-colored polish on her nails.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Olivia Culpo has been leaning on her family during the break up drama with Danny Amendola. The model has shared a ton of photos and videos to Instagram of herself spending time with her family, especially her siblings and her little nephew.

Meanwhile, Danny’s been beating his break up blues with trips to the beach as he hangs out with his buddies. The NFL star was recently spotted on the same beach where the photos of he and Bianca Peters were taken, as he had some fun in the sun with his friends.

Sources tell Radar Online that Culpo was beyond angry when she saw the photos of Amendola and Peters together, and that their relationship is most definitely over.

“She’s humiliated and p***ed off that he went behind her back like that. He was all over Bianca for everyone to see. She can’t believe he did that to her. It’s over,” the source revealed of Olivia Culpo’s state of mind.