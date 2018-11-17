Rumors Say Rock ‘N’ Roller Coaster At Disney’s Hollywood Studios Is Being Rethemed, But Disney Squashes It

Disney wanted to make sure this rumor did not get out of hand.

There are always different rumors flying around about the Disney Parks and most of the time, the theme park giant just ignores them. When one of those rumors comes from a publication as big as the New York Times, though, Disney is going to speak up. Speculation began running wild on Friday morning that Rock ‘N’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith was to be rethemed at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and changed entirely.

Before too long, Disney made sure to let it be known that wasn’t happening.

The very popular roller coaster takes guests on a ride through the streets of Los Angeles in a super-stretch limo so they aren’t late for a concert with Aerosmith. It has been keeping the crowds coming and lines long for many years, but there have been rumors over the last few days that would see Aerosmith being taken out of the theme.

On Friday, the New York Times published a report talking about the earnings of The Walt Disney Company, the many additions coming to the parks, and more. Included in that report was a map of Disney’s Hollywood Studios that detailed changes coming to the park and some of it was rather interesting.

While some of the things such as Toy Story Land and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge are already known and confirmed, the N0. 5 spot was alarming to many Disney fans. It detailed a “re-themed roller coaster” and is in the spot where the Aerosmith attraction now stands.

Interesting report from NYT… Check out #5 on that map. If this is accurate, looks like Rock n Roller Coaster is getting reimagined. My money is on a permanent Marvel or (more likely) Star Wars overlay. https://t.co/PgPcEAJ6VM pic.twitter.com/qQG8Uj7WNl — Mark Willard (@MarkWillard85) November 16, 2018

As soon as this map started making the social media rounds, a lot of people began freaking out. Yes, Disney has announced all of the other projects listed, but there had been nothing regarding a change coming to Rock ‘N’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith.

While the reports were making the rounds, Disney began issuing statements regarding the speculation. Laughing Place reported that The Walt Disney Company informed them that the post from the New York Times is inaccurate and they reached out to the publication to advise them of such.

Some people have called out journalist Brooks Barnes for his report and one even called his report a “rookie mistake” for not looking into the facts more. Barnes stands by his work.

Disney insists it has no “current” plans.

Make of that what you want. — Brooks Barnes (@brooksbarnesNYT) November 16, 2018

There is a lot of Walt Disney World which is in the works and the bulk of it is happening at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, but is everything known yet? Toy Story Land has opened and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is coming next year along with some other projects. As of this time, nothing is happening with Rock ‘N’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, but some people think it will end up being rethemed before too long.