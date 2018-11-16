Kourtney Kardashian Busts Out Of Tiny Bikini Top In Sexy Snapshot

Kourtney Kardashian is showing off her famous curves in her latest social media post.

On Friday, November 16, Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share a racy photo of herself wearing a tiny Fendi bikini top, and terrycloth Fendi briefs with red, white, and black detailing on the front, and a pattern that matched her top down the sides.

The racy ensemble showed off the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s extremely toned abs, flat tummy, and ample cleavage. Kourtney’s tanned skin is on full display in the sexy snapshot, which was posted just hours after her sister, Khloe Kardashian, shared a photo of herself wearing a skimpy Fendi bikini.

Kardashian did not write a caption for the picture, but her fans had plenty to say about the sexy photo.

“You are a goddess, point black period,” one fan wrote in the comment section.

“Very beautiful,” another stated.

“Body goals,” a third person said, referring to Kourtney’s rock hard abs.

However, not everyone was a fan of the photo, or the fashion.

“Is that what you need to show to get more likes?” one critic said.

“That outfit whack,” another stated.

“What is it with you people,” a third person commented.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian may be causing a problem in ex-boyfriend Scott Disick’s relationship with his girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

Sources recently told Life & Style that Sofia is fed up with Scott’s infatuation with Kourtney and has given him an ultimatum about steering clear of his former girlfriend, with whom he shares three children, Mason Penelope, and Reign.

“Sofia has made it very clear that if [he] strays, it’s over. She’d hate to see Kourtney get one up on her. Although, saying and doing are two different things,” an insider told the outlet.

“Sofia has her suspicions about Kourt and Scott hooking up, but he swears that nothing is going on between them. Nothing seems to stop Sofia from feeling like the third wheel to Kourtney,” the source added.

The Inquisitr also reported that Richie confronted Disick about his relationship with Kardashian, but that he just rolled his eyes and brushed her off. Sources claim that Sofia is starting to stick up for herself when it comes to her relationship with Scott, and that she sees how unreasonable he can be. However, she’s allegedly head over heels for him and “still under his spell.”

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on the E! Network.