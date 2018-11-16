Kristin Davis Doesn’t Think She Would Be Alive Without ‘Sex And The City’ Role

Actress Kristin Davis has held several notable roles throughout her career, including two seasons of Melrose Place and a stint on General Hospital. But there’s one role, Yahoo! Entertainment reports, that holds a greater meaning for Davis more than any of the others.

During an interview for the podcast, Origins With James Miller, the actress revealed that it was the success of her six seasons portraying Charlotte York for the popular show Sex and the City that allowed her to overcome alcohol addiction.

“I don’t think I would be alive,” she shared. “I’m an addict. I’m a recovering alcoholic. If I hadn’t found acting…acting is the only thing that made me want to ever get sober. I didn’t have anything that was that important to me other than trying to dull my senses.”

Davis, who is now 53, once feared that she wouldn’t even make it to 30 because of her struggle with alcohol.

“I started drinking very young and luckily I quit very young, before any success happened, thank goodness.”

Her motive to quit? Her career. She said during her guest appearance on the podcast that acting meant she had “something that was more important to me than just drinking.”

The Sex and the City alum told The Week in 2008 that she used alcohol as a way to overcome the insecurities she faced as a teenager while growing up in Southern California.

“I’m kind of shy normally, so I felt like I needed help,” she explained. “One thing led to another and I was drinking.”

But eventually the habit became a hindrance to the actress, who started showing up to acting classes hungover and seeing noticeable drop in her grades.

“I thought ‘It’s going to be one or the other. I can’t really have both,'” she said of her decision to quit, and after a stint in rehab, has been sober for more than 30 years.

“Sure, sometimes I miss it,” she told the magazine at the time. “Every once in a while, I’ll be with friends and they’ll be drinking red wine and I’ll think, in a really innocent way, ‘Oh wow, that’s such a wonderful glass of red wine. Wouldn’t it be fun to drink it?’ Maybe it would be fine, but it’s really not worth the risk.”

Her mindset and perseverance proved right, as Davis found great success alongside Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kim Cattrall in Sex and the City, which won seven Emmy awards and eight Golden Globes.