Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Rock-Hard Abs, Sultry Curves In Neon-Green Bikini

Australian fitness model Tammy Hembrow knows how to rock a bikini, and she gave her Instagram and YouTube followers quite the treat this week in that regard. The social media queen gathered a bunch of new bikinis — and other fashionable pieces — and shared the haul with her followers.

In Tammy Hembrow’s latest Instagram post, she is seen wearing a sexy neon-green bikini that shows off her exquisite physique. The fitness expert looks stunning in the White Fox Swim bikini, and it appears it is the boutique’s “Baddest Bikini” set.

The neon green bikini boasts mini buckles on the straps of the top, open cut-out details, and a unique double buckle in the back. It sits high on Hembrow’s hips to elongate her legs, showing off her rock-hard abs at the same time. The top provides a fair amount of coverage while still sharing plenty of cleavage.

Tammy teased that she put together a video for her followers — featuring more pieces she snagged from White Fox Boutique — and she posted it on her YouTube channel. Her channel currently boasts 1.2 million subscribers. Hembrow’s video is almost 20 minutes long, and shows her trying on all of the latest pieces she chose. Naturally, within the footage she is sure to showcase all of her iconic curves while wearing the flattering pieces.

As Hembrow’s fans have seen, she’s been an admirer of off-the-shoulder tops as late, especially if they also show off her slim waist. She did reveal a new white crop top which does exactly that. In addition, Tammy also posed in a revealing white top that is lightweight and stretchy, and which knots at the front. The fitness model went braless in this sexy piece, one that showed both her cleavage and her flat stomach.

Hembrow also showcased a jeweled mesh bodysuit, a strappy and sultry black mini-dress, and a tangerine mini-dress with a midriff cut-out. Perhaps predictably, the Instagram starlet showcased a handful of bikinis as well, and Tammy gave some sexy close-ups as she highlighted all of the unique details of the suits.

While Tammy said that she loved all of the bikinis which she got from the boutique, she admitted that the neon-green one she was wearing in her Instagram post was probably one of her favorites — mostly due to the color. It certainly was a perfect fit on Hembrow, and her Instagram followers agreed.

Tammy has built a following of nearly 9 million people on Instagram, and in less than a day, more than 300,000 of them had liked her green bikini shot. More than 100,000 fans checked out her YouTube video — and overall everybody was in love with how she looked in these newest pieces.

Tammy Hembrow always keeps her fans buzzing with her sexy selfies and the updates that she posts on her trips with her kids.