Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Booty In Lingerie At The Convenience Store & Celebs React

Emily Ratajkowski often posts bikini pics, but this time the setting of the photo wasn’t the beach or the pool. Plus, she sported lingerie instead of a swimsuit. In her latest Instagram post, the model stood in front of a drink cooler at the convenience store wearing a red bra with a thong bottom. The model faced away from the camera and wore her hair down.

The image has made a big splash, with celebrities and models stopping to leave their comments. Bella Hadid said, “Does the booty come w the suit????” To which Hailey Baldwin commented, “seriously.” Even Paris Hilton jumped in with an emoji of a cat with lovey-dovey eyes and a peach emoji.

Ratajkowski linked to a new Instagram page in the captions called mrata, with a logo that reads “m/rata.” She’s promoting something that’ll drop on November 22, and there’s reason to believe that it’s a new lingerie line. This is obviously a play off her Instagram handle @emrata, which is based off a nickname that she got when she was in high school.

The model has been busy releasing a whole bunch of new bikini photos lately thanks to the unveiling of some new designs from her swimwear company Inamorata. The pieces so far include bikinis with string accents that wrap around the torso, along with a very simplistic and chic design with no frills.

In addition, Emily also shared another photo of herself posing in the same ensemble two days ago. That pictured showed her munching on some junk food as she looked straight at the camera.

Fans have long asked Emily for her take on lingerie for a while, and it seems like a logical extension of her current business. After all, the Inamorata line features some of the most revealing swimsuits around, often with thong bottoms or small tops.

But as much as the model openly expressed her sexuality with confidence, she doesn’t think dating apps are the place to do it, described Glamour UK.

“We all know those guys who post a shirtless selfie are not the ones you want to go on a date with. He looks good, but is he scary? Posing in your car half naked taking a selfie isn’t cute.”

Not that Emily is on any dating apps. Her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard only seldom makes an appearance on her social media, but she often talks highly of him and they seem to be madly in love.