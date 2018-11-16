‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Phyllis Surprises Nick!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, November 19, bring an unforgiving Abby as well as a surprising Phyllis while Genoa City prepares for the Thanksgiving holiday festivities.

Arturo’s (Jason Canela) past causes issues for Abby (Melissa Ordway), according to She Knows Soaps. Now that the secret is out about Arturo sleeping with his brother Rey’s (Jordi Vilasuso) wife, Mia (Noemi Gonzalez), Abby cannot seem to move past that roadblock. Sure, she knew that Arturo slept with her stepmother Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) back when Nikki and Victor (Eric Braeden) briefly had an open marriage. However, that detail was no problem at all with Abby — even though he moved straight from stepmother to daughter.

Now, though, Arturo must be among the worst people on Earth if he slept with Mia behind Rey’s back. Of course, there’s the fact that Lola (Sasha Calle) told Abby that Arturo was Mia’s first love, but that detail doesn’t seem to matter to Abby. She’s struggling with Arturo’s character, if he’d do something that terrible, what else is he capable of?

It’s a bit like the pot calling the kettle black, considering Abby’s own somewhat sketchy past mistakes. But for her, that’s neither here nor there.

For now, Abby focuses on Arturo’s previous wrongdoings, and this isn’t the time to bring up her past. No matter how much Arturo tries to reassure Abby, it may not be enough for the one-time “naked heiress.”

Meanwhile, Nick (Joshua Morrow) gets a surprise from Phyllis (Gina Tognoni). Their ill-considered night of passion together ended in Sharon (Sharon Case) dumping Nick at the altar — and Billy (Jason Tognoni) breaking off his short engagement to Phyllis. After the breakups, Phyllis and Nick turned to each other for consolation, and fun.

However, it seems that Nick now realizes that he appreciates having a woman who truly enjoys his Nick 2.0 side. Phyllis loves that he took on Victor (Eric Braeden) and came out on top, with Dark Horse as his prize. She encourages Nick’s more ruthless side — while Sharon wanted a prince charming, and a fairy-book romance.

Now Nick asked Phyllis to take their affair from something that’s fun and low key to the next level. Nick wants Phyllis to move in with him as soon as possible. Given that Phyllis really doesn’t have a place to live of her own, the invitation might be attractive for Phyllis. Plus, she feels an emotional connection that’s always been there with Nick.

