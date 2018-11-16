Archaeologists Have Uncovered Ancient Footprints In Turkey’s Bursa Province That Date Back 7,500 Years

The 7,500-year-old footprints in Turkey were discovered at the Aktopraklık settlement.

Archaeologists have just made a very important discovery in Turkey after discovering 7,500-year-old footprints in the Nilüfer district in the northwestern Bursa province of the country.

As the Daily Sabah has reported, excavations have been taking place at the site of the Aktopraklık settlement. Necmi Karul, who is an archeology professor at Istanbul University and who also headed up the most recent research at this site, explained that archaeologists found two “alternate” footprints here in Bursa and claimed that this phenomenal discovery will help his team to understand more about the ancient people who once lived at the site.

“This footprint was a finding that brought us closer to the people who lived here 7,500 years ago.”

Karul was quick to explain that unearthing footprints such as these is a very unique and unusual experience, and the pair that were recently discovered were found to measure in at between 26 and 27 centimeters in length (10 inches). Once the size of the 7,500-year-old footprints in Bursa, Turkey, were determined, Karul noted that the individual would today be fitted comfortably into size 42 or 43 shoes but was quick to point out that it would be quite impossible to learn whether the footprints belonged to a man or a woman.

Referring to the prehistoric person who created the ancient footprints that were discovered at the Aktopraklık settlement, Karul stated, “The person we are talking about has the same characteristics as the people who live today.”

Life here at this settlement in Bursa existed for at least 1,000 years, and Karul explained, “The first settlement in the mound extends to 6,500 B.C,” while the mound where the 7,500-year-old footprints were found should be able to help archaeologists better understand 8,500 years of history in this region.

According to the Hurriyet Daily News, Karul noted that archaeologists have been performing excavations at the Nilüfer district in Bursa for over a period of 15 years and luckily chanced upon the 7,500-year-old footprints with the discovery of the new mound.

“This year, we worked on two structures. The foundations of these two structures have been protected very well. We took some samples from their foundations and have made new findings. The most exciting find was a handprint and footprint. There are two footprints following each other in the same venue.”

With the recent discovery of the 7,500-year-old footprints in Bursa, Turkey, at the Aktopraklık settlement, archaeologists will be continuing with their excavations in the years to come to learn more about the prehistoric residents of this ancient settlement.