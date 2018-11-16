Anastasiya Kvitko, The ‘Russian Kim Kardashian,’ Nearly Reveals All In Sultry Videos Via Instagram

Millions of people regularly flock to Russian Instagram model Anastasiya Kvitko’s page to see what she has shared and her latest Instagram Stories are sure to generate a lot of chatter. The young model who likes to suggest that she is the “Russian Kim Kardashian” has been sharing a lot of sultry photos in recent days, but Friday afternoon her newest video clips were some of her raciest yet.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier, Anastasiya Kvitko made quite the splash with a photo on Thursday showing her wearing a sexy romper and thigh-high Fendi boots. As she almost always does, the Russian Instagram model made sure to highlight her cleavage and the curves of her booty, and nearly 200,000 followers quickly noted their appreciation for the look.

On Friday, Kvitko was sharing something new to her Instagram Stories. In this case, Anastasiya wasn’t hyping any particular fashion brand like many of her latest posts have. She’s been wearing a lot of brands like Oh Polly, Fashion Nova, PrettyLittleThing, and Meshki lately, all of which have exploded in popularity thanks to Instagram starlets like Kvitko.

In these latest video clips, it seems as if Anastasiya is perhaps playing around with being creative on her own. Kvitko was taking some video clips of herself in a mirror in her apartment and it looks like she’s essentially wearing just white thong panties and some lace around her breasts.

Kvitko is known for her confident nature, and that was more present than ever in these newest video clips. Anastasiya posed, twisted, and turned to catch every curve of her voluptuous figure and she made sure to share views of the front, the side, and the back.

Not only did the Russian Instagram star wrap a narrow band of lace around her bosom to showcase as much of her chest as she could, but it also looked as if she may have scrunched up the sides of her panties or bikini bottoms to further accentuate her curvaceous booty and hourglass figure.

Anastasiya recently celebrated hitting the 9 million followers mark on her Instagram page and her individual posts often garner 200,000 or more likes within a matter of hours. In this case, given that the video clips were shared via her Insta Stories, the typical visitor can’t see how many people are loving what she’s sharing. However, it seems a pretty good bet that her fans are going gaga over these clips.

Instagram is filled with ambitious young ladies with curvy figures who are aiming to build their brand, but Anastasiya Kvitko seems to have an extra something that many of the others lack. She’s bold and confident, believing that not that far down the road she may be even more recognizable than Kim Kardashian, and this Russian beauty seems to have the determination to make that happen.