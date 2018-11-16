Watch Brazil Vs Uruguay Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch South American Rivalry Match Live Online

Brazil continues its world tour with a stop in London, England, on Friday to take on South American rivals Uruguay.

South American rivals Brazil and Uruguay meet in London, England, on Friday in an international friendly match that will not only feature some of the world’s top stars on both sides of the ball, but continues a “world tour” for the Brazil side that has so far taken them to the United States and Saudi Arabia since they bowed out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup with a 2-1 quarterfinal loss to eventual third-place finishers Belgium — who are now first overall atop the FIFA world rankings. Brazil stands in third place and will look to nudge up the rankings with a win over sixth-ranked Uruguay in the match that will live stream from the Emirates.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Brazil vs. Uruguay showdown in London, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time on Friday, November 16, at the 60,000-seat Emirates Stadium in North London, England. In Brazil, the live stream gets underway at 6 p.m. Brasília Summer Time, while in Uruguay the game starts at 5 p.m. Uruguay Time. In the United States, that start time will be 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, noon Pacific. Fans in China can log in to the live stream at 4 a.m. on Saturday, November 17.

While La Liga stars Philippe Coutinho, Marcelo, and Casemiro will sit out the match for Brazil due to recent injuries, according to the Independent, Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar will be on the pitch against a Uruguay side that features his PSG teammate Edinson Cavani, as well as Barcelona striker Luis Suarez, and Lucas Torreira of Arsenal in the English Premier League, who will be playing in his club team’s home stadium.

PSG star Edinson Cavani of Uruguay will face his club teammate Neymar win Friday. Buda Mendes / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Brazil vs. Uruguay international friendly clash, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

However, there is a way for fans to watch the continuing Brazil world tour stream live for free without a cable subscription. Fans may sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package such as the Sling TV international sports package or Fubo TV. Both services will ask for credit card information and subscription fees, but each offers a seven-day free trial. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that week-long period, fans can watch the Canarinho vs. La Celeste rivalry match live stream for free.

In Brazil, GloboPlay will carry the Friday friendly match, and in Uruguay, VTV has the rights. In the United Kingdom, a live stream of Brazil vs. Uruguay will be offered by ITV. In Canada, the South American rivalry match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in China, PPTV will carry the live stream of the game.

For a comprehensive list of other outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of the Brazil vs. Uruguay international friendly, be sure to consult the information at LiveSoccerTV.com.