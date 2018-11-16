WWE Rumors: Nia Jax’s Punch To Becky Lynch Looked ‘Deliberate,’ Per Chris Jericho

Due to what appeared to be an errant punch from Nia Jax, SmackDown Live Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will be missing Survivor Series, where she was supposed to face Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey at the upcoming pay-per-view. While most signs point to Lynch’s injuries being the result of an unfortunate accident, former WWE superstar Chris Jericho offered his own take on the incident — suggesting that there’s a chance that Jax tried to hurt Lynch on purpose.

The comments were made on the most recent episode of the Talk is Jericho podcast, where Jericho — and guests Jack Slade and Riot John Howarth — gave their predictions for Survivor Series, which will take place on Sunday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. According to Fightful, Nia Jax’s punch to Becky Lynch was eventually brought up as Jericho and his guests were going through the different matches scheduled for Sunday. That was where the former WWE Champion speculated on what might have happened when Jax left Lynch with a broken nose, and a concussion, on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

“If you see the punch that she took. Oh my gosh. It didn’t look like [an accident]. It looked like a legitimate, deliberate punch to the face. But, whatever, we’ll hold off on judgment for that,” said Jericho, as quoted by Fightful.

Jericho, however, stopped short of agreeing with his co-hosts in predicting that the Raw women’s team will lose to SmackDown Live at Survivor Series as punishment for Jax’s actions. Y2J stressed that anything can happen in the “wacky world of WWE.”

While no one else from the wrestling business has made similar speculations thus far, there have been multiple reports claiming that Nia Jax has gotten backstage heat from co-workers and officials for injuring Becky Lynch. Earlier this week, Wrestling Inc. cited Dave Meltzer as saying — via Wrestling Observer Live — that Jax’s continued history of accidentally injuring other female wrestlers due to her “unsafe” in-ring technique is the main reason behind the recent heat being allegedly piled on her shoulders.

Separately, Wrestling News Source reported that WWE owner and chairman Vince McMahon, and producer Kevin Dunn, are both “extremely unhappy” with Jax over the incident. Citing unnamed sources familiar with the situation, the publication added that this could result in the former Raw Women’s Champion getting her push “scaled back or halted altogether.”

As is usually the case in pro wrestling, neither woman involved in the incident has issued any out-of-character comment on the matter. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Nia Jax took to Twitter on Wednesday to post a photo of her bruised fist, remarking that “things happen” and asking if “anyone [is] gonna ask me about how my fist feels.” This was followed up by a reply from Becky Lynch, who also stayed in character as she referenced her concussion, vowed revenge against Jax, and bragged about how she “got back up” to “destroy” the women of Monday Night Raw.