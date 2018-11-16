‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Rookie Haley Kalil Flaunts Curves In White Thong Bikini

Kalil won the magazine's first Instagram-based model search last year along with Camille Kostek.

Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” model Haley Kalil put her backside on display in a steamy throwback shot she treated her 82,000 Instagram followers to.

In the photo, Haley, who is also the former Miss Minnesota 2014, gave the camera a sultry look while rocking a barely-there white thong bikini bottom that sat high on her hips, showing off her curvaceous booty and toned legs. Instead of a matching top, the model – wife of Carolina Panther football player Matt Kalil – donned a slinky baby blue camisole, knotted up to show off a hint of her flat, sculpted stomach. Her long, signature red hair hung down her back, not to be covered by the oversized floppy straw hat that the model completed her look with.

“RAWR I’m a tiger, because I’ve got stripes,” Haley captioned the sexy snap, referring to the stretch marks on her legs that she admirably left un-edited.

One fan commented on the photo that she loved the fact that the model didn’t Photoshop out her stripes, to which Haley thanked her and assured they weren’t going anywhere.

“They are here to stay. It’s just our bodies making more room for us to be fabulous,” she responded to the fan.

Haley and model Camille Kostek will both be featured as rookies in the 2019 Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” issue, an honor bestowed upon the girls after winning the magazine’s first-ever #SISwimSearch–an Instagram contest hosted by the magazine to find new models for the issue. The girls were both sent to Belize for a photo shoot when it was announced they were winners of the contest, which Sports Illustrated shared was actually Haley’s first professional modeling job.

Haley’s skin-baring photo was a throwback post to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit x Paraiso fashion show during Miami Swim Week in July, during which 16 finalists for the second #SISwimSearch rocked the runway along with Kalil and other current models.

Haley and the rest of the Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” family traveled down to Miami today, where they will be participating in the first ever Celebrity Beach Soccer Match presented by the magazine and Great American Capital Partners Sports. The game will be played on November 17 and benefits Best Buddies, a nonprofit organization that provides social and employment opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

According to the Miami New Times, the bikini models will also be joined at the match by actor Ryan Phillippe, athletes Santana Moss, Carlos “El Pibe” Valderrama, Chad Ochocinco Johnson, and others.