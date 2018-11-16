William Michael Albert Broad took the oath on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

In the words of rock legend Billy Idol, “It’s a nice day for a naturalization ceremony!” Holding an American flag in his hand, Idol has taken the oath and is now officially an American citizen.

PageSix says that Idol, born William Michael Albert Broad, took the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance on Wednesday, and it’s now official, Billy Idol is now an American rocker. The USCIS sent Idol best wishes.

“Congratulations on Billy Idol on becoming a #newUScitizen today in Los Angeles, CA.”

Idol moved to New York in the early 80s to launch his solo career and he has made the U.S. his home. At this time, Idol is about to launch a residency at Palms Casino Resort and Live Nation so that fans can come to hear all of his greatest hits and more.

The Daily Mail says that Idol was born in Stanmore, Middlesex in 1955, but made the move across the pond over 30 years ago. Idol moved from New York to Los Angeles but never made a full-time move back to the U.K. as his solo career was established and cemented in the United States. His residencies in Las Vegas have been well-received, and so the rocker has decided to make it official.

Billy Idol was able to tick off all of the boxes he needed to apply for citizenship, including being a green card holder for five years or more, being able to read and write in basic English, and being of “good moral character.”

Idol swore in a group ceremony “to support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

Congratulations to Billy Idol and all of the other new citizens who have recently taken the oath.