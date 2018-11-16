‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Nick Stuns Phyllis With An Offer She Can’t Refuse!

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, November 16, brings a shocking offer from Nick — while Phyllis gives Billy his due. Plus, Arturo goes after Abby while Mia and Rey bring up their past.

Jack (Peter Bergman) distracted Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) while Billy (Jason Thompson) tried to talk to the reporter. Billy wanted the world to know that he came up with the idea for the Jabotiques. Phyllis caught on to Jack’s game after she told him that Kerry (Alice Hunter) wasn’t for him. Phyllis surprised Billy by going to the reporter and revealing that Billy came up with the idea for the new boutiques.

When the reporter left, Phyllis apologized for taking credit for Billy’s idea. Then, she told him to enjoy the moment of glory — because it very well could be the last one he has for a while. Later, Nick (Joshua Morrow) surprised Phyllis by asking her to move in with him. Plus, Billy tried to kiss Sharon (Sharon Case), and she told him she’s not into revenge sex. Billy thanked Sharon for keeping him from making another stupid mistake.

Speaking of stupid mistakes, after hearing that Arturo (Jason Canela) slept with Rey’s (Jordi Vilasuso) estranged wife Mia (Noemi Gonzalez), Abby (Melissa Ordway) ran off — fearing that Arturo wasn’t the man which she believed him to be. Arturo begged his sister Lola (Sasha Calle) to talk with Abby for him, so she did.

Before that, Summer (Hunter King) threw herself at Kyle (Michael Mealor). Kyle danced with Summer, but he repeatedly told his ex that he’s with Lola now. Summer kissed Kyle, and he pushed her off of him. Lola watched their interaction, looking downtrodden, and decided to break up with Kyle because she does not need silly games.

However, once Lola convinced Summer to give Arturo another chance, Abby did the same for Lola. Abby told Lola that she shouldn’t allow Summer to keep her from Kyle. Later, at the Club, Kyle told Lola that she’s the only woman that he wants. The couple danced and made out. Meanwhile, at Crimson Lights, Arturo found Abby — and he assured her that she’s the only woman for him.

Rey and Mia, however, didn’t end the evening on a good note. Mia tried to kiss her husband, but he pushed her away. She asked him how they can repair the relationship if he cannot forgive her. Rey believed that Mia is trying to make Arturo jealous.

Devon also cried at home, alone in his bed, while holding a photo of Hilary. Even though he told Jack that he was doing okay, Devon isn’t doing that great.