Sailor Brinkley Cook Shares Sultry Bikini Shot As She Teases Upcoming ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ Calendar

Sailor Brinkley Cook is becoming a modeling force to reckon with, and her latest Instagram post teased that she has some great projects in the works. Sailor is the 20-year-old daughter of supermodel Christie Brinkley — and it seems that she is embracing the opportunity to follow in her mom’s footsteps.

Christie Brinkley was featured in many sizzling-hot Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issues over the years, including three consecutive covers in 1979, 1980, and 1981. Now Christie’s daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook, is showcasing what she’s got. Sailor Brinkley Cook has joined the SI modeling family over the past couple of years.

Not only did Sailor join the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model family for the 2017 and 2018 editions, but it seems that she’s made the upcoming calendar as well. Cook shared a sneak peek at her calendar page via her Instagram account, and her fans will not want to miss this one.

Cook seemed pretty jazzed to see her part of the project, which will be the June 2019 page of the upcoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit calendar. There are two photos of Sailor on the page — and she is wearing sexy bikinis in both pictures.

In the featured shot, the gorgeous blonde is wearing a Beach Bunny bikini that shows off her abs as she shares a sultry look with the camera. There is a smaller photo of Cook on the calendar page, and this one shows her in the Anna Kosturova “Filigree” bikini in a vintage rose color.

Sailor’s excited post about the calendar comes just a few days after another sexy photo was shared to her Instagram page. In this particular image, Cook is seen standing in front of the window of her New York City apartment — and she appears to be completely nude.

The young model is looking out the window at an angle that has her standing mostly sideways. Cook shared a stunning black-and-white version of the photo that shows a touch of her derriere — and a bit of underboob — as her arm covers the rest of her chest.

Sailor’s slim figure is stunning in the shot, and her followers thought that it was a beautiful picture. Some fans noticed that Sailor’s mom, Christie, commented on this post — jokingly asking if her daughter was flashing her neighbors again.

By the looks of things, Sailor Brinkley Cook is doing well in her blossoming modeling career, and she is seeing some great successes already. Her fans will not want to miss this Sports Illustrated Swimsuit calendar featuring the young model, as it looks like it features a couple of great pictures of her.