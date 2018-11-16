Watch Netherlands Vs. France UEFA Nations League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Live Online

After failing to qualify for the World Cup, the Netherlands can continue their comeback with a win over France that would tighten the battle in the UEFA Nations League.

After failing to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the Netherlands are attempting to engineer a comeback in the UEFA Nations League. With a win over France — who came out as the winners of that very World Cup — the Dutch can close in on a table-topping finish to Group A1, relegating Germany to a lower rung at the same time, according to the Express. But in their first Nations League match, France handed Netherlands their only loss in seven outings, making a win even more crucial in a game that will live stream from De Kuip.

To find out how to watch the live stream of the Netherlands vs. France UEFA Nations League Group A1 match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. Central European Time at the 51,000-seat Stadion Feijenoord, better known as “De Kuip,” in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The game will take place on Friday, November 16.

France will be fielding a weakened side on Friday, with Manchester United pair Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial sitting out the match due to nagging injuries, according to the Independent — as will another English Premier League star, Arsenal’s Alexander Lacazette.

But for the young Netherlands squad, a win on Friday coupled with a second straight downing of Germany would place Ronald Koeman’s side atop the most competitive group in the inaugural UEFA Nations League. But French Coach Didier Deschamps is not ready to let the Dutch bounce back, according to France 24.

“We are going there for the win,” he told the network. “We are the world champions and we will behave like it.”

Dutch captain Virgil van Dijk, of the English Premier League side Liverpool, leads the Netherlands back line on Friday. Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Getty Images

