Dream Kardashian’s Lavish Birthday Video Shows Cockroach By Her Cake, Per ‘People’

Dream Kardashian’s second birthday party was complete with a table of sweets, lots of guests, fairies, and an unwelcome visitor – a cockroach – which was clearly seen in a video taken by Kylie Jenner and posted to Instagram.

As TMZ first reported, you can clearly see the bug near the massive cake, which was located on a table full of sweets.

It can clearly be seen in the bottom left corner of the video on the plate of the personalized blue confection for Rob Kardashian and Black Chyna’s daughter, who turned 2-years-old on Nov. 10.

The rest of the table was heavily ladled with cake pops, donuts, candies, chocolate-covered pretzels, and ice cream cones.

Wednesday’s bash, hosted at Kylie Jenner’s home, was fairy-themed, as reported by People Magazine.

Guests were encouraged to transform themselves into fairies and other creatures via a sign on the wall that read “grab your wings and fly,” reported People. Displayed were several pairs of strap-on fairy wings and green dinosaur hoodie jackets hanging on the wall’s hooks.

Dream Kardashian was dressed in a fairy-inspired light blue tulle halter dress.

TMZ also reported that the party had a homemade teepee, fairies, and tons of presents. Within the teepee, which was covered in butterflies and ivy, a table and colorful pillows were set up for the children to eat.

The Kardashian clan was in attendance, including Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Dream’s daddy Rob Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and momager Kris Jenner.

Dream’s mother Blac Chyna was not in attendance.

She and Rob Kardashian reportedly do not get along, although they are managing to co-parent properly for their daughter’s sake. TMZ reported that one year ago, Kardashian and Chyna threw dueling birthday parties for Dream.

The couple is allegedly locked in a bitter fight over child support, as Kardashian alleges he cannot pay his obligation of $20,000 a month. The site reported that he has asked the court for a substantial reduction in his payments.

According to The Blast, Kardashian’s attorneys allegedly said that Chyna should be paying Kardashian $2,864 per month, not vice versa. She reportedly makes $60,000 per month.

Kardashian has only been paid for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians episodes that he appeared in, which over the past several years has dwindled.

Rob allegedly said, according to The Blast, “I have not participated in the filming of any episodes since this summer when [Chyna] filed a request for a restraining order against me. Her request was widely publicized and I was scrutinized by the media.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs on E! network.