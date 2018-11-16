Farrah Abraham Shows Off Incredible Figure In Teeny White Bikini

Farrah Abraham sure knows how to get people talking!

Last week, the former Teen Mom OG star jetted off to the Maldives for a little rest and relaxation. Since her time there, she has been showing off her incredible bikini body, leaving little to the imagination. Most recently, the mother of one was seen walking the beach in a barely there bikini.

Photos published by TMZ show the reality star making the most of her vacation, sporting a white crocheted bikini that showed off her rocking bod. For starters, the top of the bikini barely covers Abraham’s chest and is very revealing. The bottoms also reveal a lot with the front of the suit nearly invisible along with a thonged back with very little fabric. The sexy number ties at the side, showing off Abraham’s toned legs and backside.

Also on display was Farrah’s chiseled abs and it definitely seems like she’s been putting in some time at the gym. This wasn’t the first time during the tropical getaway that the 27-year-old has shown off her figure. As the Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Abraham took to her Instagram account to share a sexy video of herself soaking in up the sun.

In the Instagram post, Abraham is floating in the blue ocean, sporting a pink thonged swimsuit as she playfully rolls around on the raft. The video appears to be taken at an aerial view from a drone.

Farrah Abraham Rocks Teensy-Weensy, Tiny White Bikini in the Maldives https://t.co/0PHOgbPNIv pic.twitter.com/YWEQcxurvN — Entertainment 4 All (@IGossipAll) November 16, 2018

Abraham’s vacation comes amid some controversy that she stirred up back home in the states. As the Inquisitr shared a few weeks ago, Abraham shocked fans by dropping out of an upcoming celebrity boxing match against Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander. It was reported that Farrah had a ton of diva demands and that played a role in her calling it quits.

“She wanted 30 rooms, flights for six people, she was very demanding and difficult to work with,” a source close to Abraham dished.

Abraham’s mom, Debra Danielson, also weighed in, saying that arrangements were not properly made for Farrah to fight.

“It’s ridiculous. They didn’t deliver what they said they would. We’re used to being treated properly. Right now no one is showing up on our side. If Farrah doesn’t show up, there is no fight.”

As the Inquisitr also shared, Drita D’Avanzo, who has gotten in plenty of feuds with Abraham in the past, also weighed in on Farrah’s decision to back out of the match.

“This was gonna be a scene and a half, and I wanted to be close up, and I really, truly wanted to witness her get folded in half by ‘Hoopz’. If she got knocked out I was celebrating. I was gonna do a dance and everything,” Drita said.

Obviously, Abraham seems unbothered by the drama as she enjoys her vacation.