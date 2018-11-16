Hailey Baldwin briefly followed a Selena Gomez fan account, and many of her fans proceeded to have a meltdown because they thought the model was stalking her. Baldwin, who is engaged, and might be married to Justin Bieber, said that there was a perfectly innocent excuse for following the account — she did it by accident.
The social media faux pas happened when Hailey Baldwin, who is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, hit follow on the houseofsel Instagram fan that’s dedicated to Justin Bieber’s ex. The account description says that it has interesting posts and the latest updates about the “Back To You” singer.
According to E! News, the account owner noticed that she had followed the account and wrote, “Omfg bailey appareantly [sic] followed me and unfollowed lmaoooo whaaaat??” Meanwhile, Hailey Baldwin, who had followed the account for the briefest of time, quickly hit unfollow.
Afterward, the account owner posted screenshots and comments on the houseofsel Instagram stories to document the encounter.
“Hailey Baldwin started following houseofsel. I don’t know what to say.”
Apparently, Baldwin direct messaged the houseofsel and apologized saying, “hey followed u by accident so sorry!”
Sooo hailey dmed me. y’all should stop blaming her for “stalking selena” and stuff like that. she seems nice and sweet. ❤️ btw @haileybaldwin sorry if whatever i said offended u anyhow. I TURNED OFF COMMENTS cause y’all are going off. “sO nOw ThAt ShE dMeD U NoW U LoVe HeR??!” Where did i even mention that i LOVED her. I just said that she seems nice and that we shouldn’t hate on her or blame things on her. I dislike jailey and i always did but i NEVER hated or disliked hailey. Can y’all stop hating? Just that. I feel bad for the times i’ve shaded her and that’s that. Geez
One of the Instagram stories shows where she messaged Hailey Baldwin back.
“BTW, sorry if I offended you. Anyhow, I guess it wasn’t nice of me to share my opinions on relationship[s] and people I don’t know. Also, I don’t, and never had any hate towards u. Hope u get it.”
To which Hailey Baldwin responded back, “It’s ok. I get it:)”
Fans of the pop singer erupted after the incident, especially after the account owner said that Hailey Baldwin seemed to be “nice and sweet.” She told the fans that she shut down comments “cause y’all are going off.”
The account owner posted an answer in an Instagram post making it clear to the followers and people that direct messaged her that she never said she hated or disliked Hailey Baldwin.
She did say that she hated the whole “jailey” relationship and that it seemed to be fake. She added that she also said that she disliked it when Baldwin “shaded” the “Heart Wants What It Wants” singer.
to people who dmed me about it, NO i dont hate hailey and i never did ???? i dislike jailey THE RELATIONSHIP ITSELF because as i said the whole thing seems fake to me cause i just dont understand what happend. Im not gonna explain the reasons why jailey looks fake to me, it’s my opinion. i never said i hated or disliked hailey. I dislike her for when she’s shaded selena and JUST THE RELATIONSHIP that’s all ????????♀️ btw her following me and then unfollowing me was the weird flex but ok i really dont know what’s going on ???? {Mia} #SelenaGomez
Some fans were also left wondering if the little follow/unfollow incident wasn’t an accident at all, and that she might secretly be a fan of the pop singer. In fact, Hailey Baldwin used to tweet about “Jelena” before she got serious with Justin Bieber. Per E! News, she was reported to have tweeted the following back in 2012.
“I gotta say I was really looking forward to seeing what color coordination Jelena was gonna do for this years VF party.. #sigh #ohwell.”
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber had a highly-publicized on-and-off relationship until they broke up for good in March. After Gomez was recently hospitalized for recent health problems and emotional issues, a source close to Bieber said that he will always care about the singer. The source told People, “It’s hard for him to hear that she isn’t doing well.”