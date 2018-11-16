Anne De Paula Flaunts Her Curves In Racy Throwback Shot, Hypes ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ Charity Event

Brazilian Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Anne De Paula shared a sexy throwback bikini shot to her Instagram page this week, in an effort to help hype a charity event which she’s doing with her SI family this weekend in Miami. De Paula appeared in both the 2017 and 2018 editions of the infamous special annual magazine — and the picture that she shared is definitely a fan favorite.

Anne De Paula posted the throwback image on Friday morning via her Instagram page. The sexy bikini shot shows her lying on the beach, covered in sand — and giving the camera a sultry look. This picture is from the 2018 Sports Illustrated shoot that took place in Nevis, and it is easy to see why she thought it was worth sharing again.

The black bikini that De Paula wore is from the Dolcessa Swimwear line — and it’s their “Let’s Mesh” style. The skimpy, sexy bikini has a black mesh top and fishnet thong bottom, complete with gold elastic bands at the waist and chest.

The styling of the suit tends to give the illusion that it’s essentially see-through, with just the mesh and elastic comprising the stunning suit. However, it does have light-colored fabric behind the mesh to provide a touch of coverage.

In her post, De Paula joked about escaping the snow hitting New York City by heading to Miami, Florida, for the upcoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit charity soccer match event. Anne will join others like Camille Kostek, Samantha Hoopes, Olivia Culpo, and Kate Bock.

De Paula’s fans thought that this was a gorgeous shot — and they made it clear that they thought she was absolutely stunning in this revealing bikini. Anne’s seductive positioning showcased her taut abs and her jaw-dropping cleavage, and it also showed off her enviable hips and long, slender legs.

By all accounts, life is going pretty well for Anne these days. Not only is she on fire as one of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models, she is rumored to have a new beau in her life.

As the Inquisitr has noted, De Paula was spotted recently with NBA star Joel Embiid, and it is believed that the two are now dating. The new relationship comes shortly after the Brazilian model split with musician Danny O’Donoghue, whom she had dated for several years.

Anne De Paula doesn’t post all that often on her Instagram page, but whenever she does, her followers go wild. Everybody loved this sexy Sports Illustrated Swimsuit throwback, and many of her admirers hope that the model will share some updates from her fun charity event coming up in Miami this weekend.